The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 25F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 2:31 am
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion is moving to Showtime.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Like her Wonder Woman character, Gal Gadot is on a mission: create a movement to bring good to the world.
For the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, the 20 most-watched programs in prime time, their networks and viewership, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday:
“The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
An expose about government corruption around a Bucharest nightclub fire, a look into the extent of the FBI’s surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr. and an exploration of the origins of the disability rights movement are among the documentary films that are advancing to the next round of Osca…
NEW YORK (AP) — Are we off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz — again?
NEW YORK (AP) — A former contestant on “The Apprentice” is trying to get her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump moving again now that he is out of office.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t the only winners at Super Bowl LV.
We’re off to see the wizard — again!
Kevin Macdonald was going to turn down directing “The Mauritanian.”
Nonfiction
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott signed a new contract Tuesday and the company said it will continue its “center right” programming mix despite a recent ratings slump and legal fight against its flagship Fox News Channel.
FX and Hulu's "Framing Britney Spears" documentary is catalyzing some real-time consequences.
Like so many others, Diana Ross woke up to sad news Tuesday: Mary Wilson, an original member of the pioneering pop trio the Supremes alongside Ross and Florence Ballard, had died.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Music legend Stevie Wonder on Tuesday was awarded Israel's Wolf Prize, headlining a group of laureates in the arts and sciences receiving the prestigious recognition.
Pink's daughter, Willow, helped her pop-star mom mark her TikTok debut Monday with a video that shows beautiful voices run in the family.
“Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season”: Adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the hit HBO series created by Misha Green follows Korean War vet Atticus "Tic" Freeman (Jonathan Majors) and photographer Letitia "Leti" Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) as the pair team up with…
PARIS (AP) — Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian film director Andrei Fenochka says his online series about queer young people is important for LGBTQ people in a country that bans gay “propaganda” among minors.
NEW YORK (AP) — When she was 24, folk singer Judy Collins went onstage in New York City to record her first live concert and maybe inspire social change. Last month, she returned to the same stage to do the whole thing again.