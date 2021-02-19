The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Place says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments.
I have spent the last decade or so bemoaning the seemingly immortal “Bachelor” franchise, one of the dumbest, most cliche-riddled, trope-laden, misogyny-disguised-as-entertainment vehicles foisted on America this century.
These past couple of weeks have shown the power — and the limitations — of social media. Specifically, the way collective sentiment online can push high-profile people to own up to hurtful or destructive words and actions.
Not too long into "I Care a Lot," a comic thriller with a delectably hard shell and a soft, hollow center, you might wonder if someone managed to slip in an outtake or two from "Gone Girl." Like that earlier tale of crime and punishment, though with less gore and more glib, the movie stars R…
After years of using Britney Spears as a punch line to cruel jokes, radio personality Howard Stern has done an about-face on the pop star after watching the new "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. He's no longer tuning in to see "what kind of train wreck she is," as he put it back when Spe…
Mike Emrick spent decades narrating hockey's biggest moments happening live in front of him.
MIAMI (AP) — Bad Bunny topped Univision's “Premio Lo Nuestro” awards with seven wins on a night that included a tribute to late Mexican singer-composer Armando Mazanero and performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An acclaimed author, a prolific songwriter and a group of small-town quilters are among this year's recipients of the Mississippi Governor's Arts Awards.
Dolly Parton will always love Tennessee, but she has graciously declined an offer from the state's legislature to immortalize her on Capitol grounds — at this time — giving fans even more reason to lionize the beloved country-music queen.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Never one to shy away from the intimate details of her personal life, singer Demi Lovato is laying it on the table in a new documentary, "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil."
Malia Obama is getting in formation.
1. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)
NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall will miss an entire season for the first time for the first time in its 130-year history.
NEW YORK (AP) — They already knew she looked good in a coat.
Philip B. Price, "Oceans Hiding In Oceans” (Signature Sounds)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton is asking Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw a bill that would erect a statue of her on the Capitol grounds in Nashville.
A city commission is determining the fate of monuments to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and other historical figures in Chicago as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project” that began over the summer.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra on Thursday announced that Gail Samuel as its next president and chief executive.