The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
ATLANTA (AP) — Silento, the Atlanta rapper known for his hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on the Disney + streaming service.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actress Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission" during their relationship.
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Stanley Tucci ha tenido toda una gama de experiencias durante la pandemia de coronavirus.
Rebecca Hall came across Nella Larsen’s novel “Passing” at a time when she was grappling with her own family history.
Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Monday morning following the death of Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role as lovable nerd Samuel “Screech” Powers in ‘90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”
A new Sonic the Hedgehog series is headed to Netflix.
Grammy-winning musician Lenny Kravitz shined a light on his relationship with the late actress Cicely Tyson, who, among many superlatives in TV, film, theater and Black culture, was also his godmother.
LOS ANGELES — It was only a matter of time before Hollywood moved to adapt the GameStop stock market drama into a feature film — a matter of about a week, to be exact.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stanley Tucci’s pandemic experiences have run the gamut.
Dustin Diamond, the former child star who most notably played curly-haired geek Samuel “Screech” Powers on NBC’s wholesome 1990s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” and then became infamous for a number of post-show scandals, has died. He was 44.
Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” died Monday, less than a month after being diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma.
NEW YORK (AP) — Terri Lyne Carrington is just 11 years old and hanging backstage at a concert hall with her friend “Ella” — that’s Ella Fitzgerald to us mere mortals — and the jazz legend wants to introduce her to jazz virtuoso Oscar Peterson, who had just finished performing.
NEW YORK (AP) — Terri Lyne Carrington is just 11 years old and hanging backstage at a concert hall with her friend “Ella” — that’s Ella Fitzgerald to us mere mortals — and the jazz legend wants to introduce her to jazz virtuoso Oscar Peterson, who had just finished performing.
Tony Bennett has been quietly hiding his Alzheimer’s disease for four years.
Actress Evan Rachel Wood accused ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson of abusing her “for years,” naming him as the man she has referred to in conversations about being a survivor of domestic violence.
“Mike Nichols: A Life,” by Mark Harris (Penguin Press)
The late Cicely Tyson's body of work, which spanned 1951 to 2020, is a rich mix of roles in film, television and theater, with an emphasis on portrayals that uplifted the Black community — as well as a fair share of skimpy parts that wasted her ample talent.
“Land of Big Numbers,” by Te-Ping Chen (Mariner Books)
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.
“Wild Swims,” by Dorthe Nors (Graywolf Press)