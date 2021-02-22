The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 22, 2021 @ 1:49 am
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Protests in support of a jailed rapper turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona on Sunday.
Time is still up for director Brett Ratner, argues the foundation fighting for “a world where everyone is safe and respected at work.”
SFAX, Tunisia (AP) — When Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala began working on the COVID-19 front line in January in a Tunisian hospital he never imagined harnessing his music skills in the fight against the virus.
ISLESBORO, Maine (AP) — The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale.
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter thought more than a quick update was necessary in preparing for the paperback edition of his book from last summer, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth."
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis appeared before a court in Athens on Sunday and was given until Wednesday to respond to charges of multiple rapes by an examining magistrate. He will remain jailed until then, court authorities said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A settlement agreement has been reached in a lawsuit that alleged James Franco intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge presiding over the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy has rejected a request by four women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct to put her approval of the company’s bankruptcy plan on hold.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Initial signs suggest a smooth and amicable split between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A well-known Greek stage actor and director has been arrested on rape charges, police say.
ROME (AP) — A German-born archaeologist has been chosen to be the next director of Pompeii, which is still revealing its ancient mysteries centuries after a volcanic eruption destroyed the Roman city and is one of Italy’s most popular tourist sites.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
PARIS (AP) — The 518-year-old Mona Lisa has seen many things in her life on a wall, but rarely this: Almost four months with no Louvre visitors.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations: