The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 5, 2021 @ 2:50 am
WPSU
Pop musician and songwriter Sia has attached a warning message to her feature directorial debut, "Music," shortly after the controversial film scored two Golden Globe nominations.
ATLANTA (AP) — Freedom Park in Atlanta is currently doubling as the canvas for one of the city’s newest portraits of the late civil rights icon and longtime congressman John Lewis.
NEW YORK (AP) — This year's winners of the Carnegie medals for fiction and nonfiction, presented by the American Library Association, have each checked out a few books in their time.
SAG-AFTRA issued a memorable one-liner Thursday when Donald Trump resigned from the Hollywood actors union ahead of a disciplinary hearing.
After being neglected Wednesday by the Golden Globes like the Duke of Hastings was by his father, the cast of bodice-ripping Netflix drama "Bridgerton" earned two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations Thursday.
No one is getting a SAG Award for Thursday morning's announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.
Actress and burlesque performer Dita Von Teese has responded to allegations of abuse leveled against her ex-husband, Marilyn Manson, by actress Evan Rachel Wood and several others.
Chadwick Boseman made SAG Awards history on Thursday when he became the first person ever to receive four nominations in a single year in the film categories.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are out, providing, in some cases, a necessary corrective to the strange Golden Globes slate that came a day before (no mention of "The Prom" or "Music" here). "Da 5 Bloods," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "One Night in Miami," Black-led movies that…
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old on a capital murder charge in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell during a carjacking in suburban Dallas.
NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime flight attendant who conjured fictional nightmares during breaks on cross country red-eyes has a 7-figure deal for two novels.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
1. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)
NEW YORK (AP) — The global pandemic was not about to stop filmmaker Sam Levinson without a fight — literally.
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A pharaonic landmark in central Tirana built as a posthumous museum for Albania's communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha, is being transformed into a youth training and art center.
NEW YORK (AP) — Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actros Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama “Minari” and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama “Da 5 Bloods” were among the nominees for best ensemble.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of nominees for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:
The nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced today by Lily Collins (Golden Globe-nominated for “Emily in Paris”) and Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”) on @sagawards’ Instagram after a buggy and awkward start.