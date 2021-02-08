The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few snow showers late. High 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..
Snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 6:29 am
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.
Slaughter Beach, Dog
“It’s all about the music. It’s not about me running my mouth,” said composer, jazz pianist and former radio personality Ramsey Lewis. The celebrated musician, who has recorded more than 80 albums and hosted the “Ramsey Lewis Morning Show” on WNUR in Chicago, said “retired life” is everythin…
CHICAGO — In the Bungalow Belt on a Wednesday morning, off an unplowed street in Auburn Gresham, in an office behind his living room, hours before he heads off to work at ComEd, Shermann Thomas — aka 6figga—dilla, aka Dilla, aka my favorite Chicago historian at the moment — prepares to shoot…
You know how it is with some old friends. They make you crazy with their weird quirks and the mistakes you can always see coming, but you have invested too much time and emotional energy to quit them entirely. For better and worse, you are bonded now. So you take the bad with the good and ac…
While we slackers were attending Zoom meetings and navigating Netflix, Minnesota guitar star Cory Wong was busy releasing 11 albums in 2020.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — When he was Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen was hellbent on silencing Stormy Daniels, even arranging a hush-money payment to the porn actress that landed him in federal prison.
NEW YORK (AP) — The side-eye emoji was a fair choice reply to the NFL's announcement that R&B performer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church would join forces to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES — After Donald Trump preemptively quit the union last week, SAG-AFTRA slammed the door behind him on Sunday.
VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Casanova, who is jailed in New York in a gang-related federal racketeering case, is facing disciplinary charges over a dance challenge video posted on social media.
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maine's most famous writer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS and NBC trading Super Bowls is one of the rare times that might end up benefitting both networks.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations: