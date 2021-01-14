The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Remaining mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 5:18 am
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
Sony Pictures Television has unveiled its guest host plans for “Jeopardy!” while the search continues for a successor to Alex Trebek.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik and Aaron Rodgers are among the future guest hosts who will fill in for the late Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”
LOS ANGELES — An oops. A gaffe. A brain-fart.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cooking a meal for a big group is always stressful. So just imagine cooking for over 1,000 guests. Now make those guests white-hot celebrities like Brad Pitt.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards will not share the same air date as the Grammys after all.
Director Doug Liman was on a call with screenwriter Steven Knight and producer PJ van Sandwijk in July when they started wondering what it would be like to make a movie about the current moment IN the current moment.
NEW YORK (AP) — Norah O’Donnell has seen a lot during her career, including her award-winning coverage of the sexual assaults in the Air Force, the Las Vegas mass shooting, and interviews with world leaders. Yet, the CBS Evening News anchor says she’s “never covered a year in my entire journ…
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 4:
DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi’s contract as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra was extended for five years through the 2028-29 season on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a U.K.-based investment company, has acquired 100% of Grammy-winning superstar Shakira’s music publishing rights.
Busta Rhymes isn’t busting loose anymore.
Nick Jonas may be ready to walk like a man.
Reports of his brutality left a generation of Angelenos in fear when night fell.
They got game, all right: Filmmaker Spike Lee's daughter, Satchel, and son, Jackson, will serve as this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors in a pair of historic firsts for the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.
Q. I want to build a stereo system based on either the Polk Audio Legend L200 bookshelf speakers or the L600 towers. I will need an amplifier, a network player and a CD player, no turntable. Cost is no object, I want the good stuff! What do you recommend?
If anyone can bring the country back together, it’s Tom Hanks.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Los Angeles-based real estate investor has purchased the six-bedroom South Florida home that belonged to the late teen idol David Cassidy, and hopes to give it a fresh look on television.
When a public figure transcends the realities of their own life to become a symbol, or an icon, it can be hard to remember that they were, indeed, human, too. This becomes one of the motivating theses of Sam Pollard’s illuminating documentary, “MLK/FBI,” alongside another, equally important …
Just before the outbreak of the World War II, a small-time archeologist was hired by a local woman to excavate her land. The thought was that it possibly contained some Viking remnants. But what was unearthed in the mounds out in the fields was far more significant than they could have imagi…
PARIS (AP) — Not even the coronavirus can get in the way of intrepid Belgian reporter and comic book legend Tintin.
This week on the streaming sites, there are a few family-friendly new additions for kids and parents to enjoy, dropping on Friday.