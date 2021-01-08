The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
WPSU
NEW YORK (AP) — Media outlets that appeal to conservatives offered condemnations, explanations and deflections following the U.S. Capitol riot by President Donald Trump's supporters, but little introspection.
NEW YORK (AP) — A planned book by Sen. Josh Hawley, who objected to President-elect Joe Biden’s win and backed baseless claims that the election was stolen, has been canceled by its publisher in the wake a Capitol siege in Washington by a mob of pro-Trump supporters, a decision the Missouri …
WASHINGTON (AP) — Neil Sheehan, a reporter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who broke the story of the Pentagon Papers for The New York Times and who chronicled the deception at the heart of the Vietnam War in his epic book about the war, died Thursday. He was 84.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Indie musician Ariel Pink was tweeting overnight about attending Wednesday's Trump rally in Washington, D.C., that resulted in an assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Late-night TV comedians struck a severe tone Wednesday while addressing what Stephen Colbert called "Charlottesville come home to roost on Capitol Hill."
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
Conductor Rafael Payare was hired Thursday as music director of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal starting with the 2022-23 season.
Aaron Frazer, “Introducing...” (Dead Oceans/Easy Eye Sound)
“Bone Canyon,” by Lee Goldberg (Thomas & Mercer)
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
On her new podcast, Taraji P. Henson recalled the tough time she experienced about telling her young son that his father was murdered.
The 2019 documentary "My Rembrandt," available for streaming, is less a film about the iconic 17th century Dutch painter of the film's title than it is an acute, often fascinating and occasionally puzzling rumination on aspects of the other titular word — "my."
The painterly visuals are a key pleasure of the Netflix Regency drama “Bridgerton,” images that lingered with me days after I watched the first season.
Katie Couric is stepping into Alex Trebek’s shoes, albeit probably without the famous mustache.
You have questions. I have some answers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Late night TV talk show hosts expressed anger and frustration at the violence at the U.S. Capitol, offering somber monologues that pleaded for unity even as some aimed pointed barbs at those they held responsible for the mobs' actions.
“The Prophets,” by Robert Jones Jr. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
It’s hard to decide what’s most shocking in “The Dissident,” Bryan Fogel’s urgent, gripping new documentary about the horrific murder of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Phyllida Lloyd's “Herself,” an Irish drama of spousal abuse set against Dublin's housing crisis, has some narrative weak spots but its foundation of resilience and heart is strong.