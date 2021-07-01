The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The TV streaming world, it seems, becomes more crowded by the day. But amid all this head-spinning traffic, where can parents be assured that their kids are tuning into age-appropriate content?
Before it settles into its familiar, diverting, rather wearying rock-'em-sock-'em-blast-'em-all-to-kingdom-come groove, the new Marvel movie "Black Widow" opens with a startling evocation of loss. We're in Ohio in 1995, and a seemingly normal American family has just sat down to a dinner tha…
There may be as many kinds of music documentaries as there are genres of music.
MINNEAPOLIS — "We can pull through the darkness."
Taylour Paige and Riley Keough are betting y’all wanna hear this road trip story.
One of the slyer jokes in "No Sudden Move," Steven Soderbergh's smart, insouciantly twisty thriller set in 1954 Detroit, is how little some of its characters know about cars. The plot hinges on a document coveted by some of the city's biggest auto manufacturers, but the various lowlifes hire…
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
CHICAGO (AP) —
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Franco and his co-defendants agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations, court filings made public Wednesday showed.
Pity the kids movie that follows Pixar's act.
LOS ANGELES — James Franco will pay more than $2.2 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by two former students at his acting school, pending court approval, according to court documents filed last week and made public Wednesday.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance at a London charity event to meet with seriously ill children.
NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in 2020, the newspaper industry earned more money from circulation than advertising.
Less than two weeks after vacationing in Maui, Britney Spears did it again.
NEW YORK (AP) — “Like a rose coming through the concrete” is one description of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival heard in Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s exuberant, illuminating documentary “Summer of Soul (...or: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’).”
As the Puget Sound region coped this week with extreme heat caused by climate change, one of the art world's most audacious commentaries on the issue reemerged across the Atlantic.
Carlos Santana, the pioneering Latin-rock guitarist who started his music career in Tijuana as a teenager before moving to San Francisco, has been selected to receive the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Legend Award.
Britney Spears’ father claims he had no idea about — or power over — the pop star’s allegations of abuse under her conservatorship.
TLC is parting ways with the Duggar family reality series “Counting On” following Josh Duggar’s April arrest on federal charges of downloading and possessing child pornography.
NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction to Wednesday's Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling overturning Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and clearing the way for him to be released from prison:
Phylicia Rashad was in Bill Cosby’s corner Wednesday as word spread that the comic’s 2018 conviction for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand had been overturned over a due-process technicality.
Thank u, Ariana Grande.