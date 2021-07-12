The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 12, 2021 @ 12:22 pm
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
It must always be a dark and stormy night in New Zealand because the guy who brought us vampires in “What We Do in the Shadows” is at it again. Only this time he’s tracking the cops as they pursue the elusive paranormal. With ghosts and spirits afoot, who you gonna call?
Nalini Vishwakumar is a strict, widowed Indian mother raising her teen daughter the only way she knows how: with an iron fist. A medical professional by day, she strives to make their San Fernando Valley home a fortress of tradition and discipline, enforcing lessons learned from her upbringi…
An erotic lesbian nun drama by the director of “Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls” and “Elle” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday night to great fanfare — and viewers can’t quite find the words to describe the experience.
The annual summer tradition of Barack Obama’s favorite summer hits are back.
“Daddy, are you watching a movie?”
Longtime television analyst Pierre McGuire is returning to an NHL front office as senior vice president of player development for the Ottawa Senators.
For Britney Spears, Jan. 3, 2008, was the day everything went wrong. After a string of defiant acts, which included shaving her head and swinging her umbrella at a paparazzo's car, she refused to surrender her then-year-old son, Jayden, to ex-husband Kevin Federline's bodyguard amid a custod…
CANNES, France (AP) — Thirty years after “JFK,” Oliver Stone has returned to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, this time in a documentary.
NEW YORK (AP) — Everybody, Backstreet's back — in Vegas.
Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 18-24
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach will make his directorial debut in hopes of telling an in-depth story about a famed New Orleans-based musician.
"Cozy Grove" arrived in the spring as an "Animal Crossing"-inspired game with a bittersweet tone, characters struggling with unresolved trauma and bite-sized missions.
Forty years after making their first record, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are recording under their own names for the first time.
Sault
Romance. Intrigue. Killer mosquitoes. Culottes. One movie in 2021 had it all: "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar," a delightfully bizarre pastel fantasia about two unsinkable Midwestern BFFs on vacay in Florida written, produced by and starring "Bridesmaids" duo Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig.
Two weeks ago, audiences were introduced to some serious teen slasher movie magic with "Fear Street: 1994." Viewers quickly learned that Shadyside, Ohio, is a cursed city with one relentless witch set on turning people into killers.
Growing up on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Siena Oberman thought she might want to be a doctor. Then she took a high-school elective that allowed her to go off-campus.
LOS ANGELES — Television writer Lucas Brown Eyes moved to California from rural South Dakota when he was 13. He came from a 10-person family, but a tragedy tore his family apart. By the time it was just him and his mom living in a friend's basement, she asked him where he wanted to go if the…
LOS ANGELES — To the rest of the world, the entertainment industry is all glitz and glamour. Your name in lights. Awards shows.
LOS ANGELES — In February 2017, an undercover investigation shook the Los Angeles acting community. Criminal charges were filed against 28 defendants linked to five casting workshops over alleged pay-to-play schemes.
LOS ANGELES — D’Lo remembers he instinctively knew how to command a stage as a performer, even before he had proper training. That early confidence gave him the courage to pursue a career in an industry where the odds seemed stacked against him.
LOS ANGELES — When Chloe Zhao was nominated for best film editing at this year's Academy Awards, it boosted the chances that her movie, "Nomadland," would win best picture.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s oldest public art museum has hired a new chief curator.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations: