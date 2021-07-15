The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday at a South Florida hotel that was once the mansion of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace.
NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles.
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A magician and comic has canceled performances at libraries in northeastern Wyoming because of online and phoned in threats over a social media post about her being a transgender woman, she said.
LOS ANGELES — Rep. Matt Gaetz thinks Jamie Spears is a grifter and, in his blunt words, “a dick.”
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears broke down in tears at another hearing in her careening conservatorship Wednesday, begging a judge to strip her dad of any control over her life.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett returned to court Wednesday for the first time in a year for a hearing to determine whether one of the actor's attorneys should be allowed to keep representing him in his case against accusations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series.
There are many startling moments in “Roadrunner,” Morgan Neville’s rich and moving documentary about the singular culinary storyteller Anthony Bourdain, who tragically took his life at the age of 61.
Streaming viewers can finally let all of the “good times” roll.
"The Talk" has officially replaced Sharon Osbourne — with Jerry O'Connell.
Todd Boehly, chairman of Eldridge Industries and the parent company of longtime Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, has presented a new reform plan to the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Google around for anything to do with “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and the insidious search engine autofills with what all the cool algorithms are asking: “Is Pennywise in ‘Space Jam 2′”?
DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.
Vaccination cards are the new driver's license.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is nearly impossible to parse, at least in a traditional review. The first film, “Space Jam,” is a bizarre cultural artifact, a frenzied treatise on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan as mediated through the hot ‘90s trend of pairing live-action and anim…
Metallica has big plans for its 40th birthday.
“Stranger Things” actor Millie Bobby Brown is setting the record straight about a 21-year-old TikTok star who boasted on social media about sexually assaulting her.
AUSTIN, Texas — Since the mid-1970s, "Austin City Limits" has presented a parade of American music legends and rising stars to national television audiences via PBS. But there's one visual element that's even more associated with the show than its performers: the city skyline.
It’s not “very nice” to use intellectual property without permission.
Ironically, there's not a lot of food in "Roadrunner." At the documentary's beginning — in footage shot before chef Anthony Bourdain of New York's Les Halles became the bestselling author of "Kitchen Confidential" and a globe-traveling superstar TV personality — the fish is missing. Bourdain…
NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Pavlin, the publisher of such young and acclaimed authors as Tommy Orange, Ayana Mathis and Yaa Gyasi, has been promoted to editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf, among the book world's most prestigious jobs.