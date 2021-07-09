The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — It was a glorious setting for a buzzy fashion show: the lawn outside a 34-room, columned Italianate mansion in Irvington, New York, 30 miles from New York City. But Mother Nature had other plans.
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly were granted a little more time Thursday to prepare his defense for his upcoming sex-trafficking trial in New York City.
The Flatlanders “Treasure of Love” (Rack'em Records/Thirty Tigers)
“Running Against the Wind” is purportedly based on real events, and it’s sloppy and sort of random enough to be true.
1. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (HarperPerennial)
HARDCOVER FICTION
NEW YORK — A 19-year-old budding rapper was fatally shot in the eye in the lobby of his Bronx apartment building, police said Thursday.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
Universal Pictures' new live-action movies will stream on Amazon's video service after they're available on the studio's sibling service Peacock, a complicated pact that upends the traditional pay-TV output deal for films.
Walt Disney Co. releases its newest Marvel picture, “Black Widow,” in theaters and for purchase online Friday, and its performance will say a lot about prospects for the 70 or so films that studios put in storage during the pandemic, as well as the future of movie blockbusters.
AUSTIN, Texas — Wilco, Alejandro Escovedo and Lucinda Williams will be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame at a ticketed ceremony on Oct. 28 at ACL Live.
Singer Halsey knows “we have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding.” But you can’t blame her for trying.
On Aug. 27, 1996, OutKast hit mainstream airwaves with their second studio album “ATLiens.”
If love is a smoke made out of the fume of sighs, what kind of love makes a powerful, massive smoke monster?
NEW YORK — Sara Bareilles and her hit musical are returning to Broadway.
NEW YORK (AP) — Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish stayed cool. She drew on her land-based survival skills.
It was supposed to celebrate unity and harmony but turned into three days of debauched OD’ing, mosh pits and life-threatening heat exhaustion and dehydration that overwhelmed the first aid tents.
Britney Spears’ harsh rebuke of her conservatorship last month unleashed a wave of “alarming” threats against her court-appointed guardian Jodi Montgomery, a lawyer for Montgomery said Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaren Lewison was at his USC freshman orientation when he got the call to screen test for the Netflix series “ Never Have I Ever.” He got the job and filmed season one while living in his college dorm, which he remembers returning to at night after working on set.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has visited the set of “Coronation Street” to mark the long-running television soap's 60th birthday.