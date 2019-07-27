The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

TODAY

WPSU

7 p.m. - Keeping Up Appearances - The Memoirs of Hyacinth Bucket

7:30 p.m. - Still Open All Hours

8 p.m. - Father Brown

9 p.m. - Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators

10 p.m. - Call the Midwife

11 p.m. - Austin City Limits

12 a.m. - Bluegrass Underground

12:30 a.m. - Chef's Life

WQED

7 p.m. - The British Beat (My Music)

8 p.m. - Downton Abbey on Masterpiece

9 p.m. - Downton Abbey on Masterpiece

10 p.m. - Feel Better Fast and Make It Last With Daniel Amen, MD

12 a.m. - John Denver: Country Boy

WQLN

7 p.m. - The Lawrence Welk Show

8 p.m. - Antiques Roadshow

9 p.m. - Downton Abbey on Masterpiece

10 p.m. - Doc Martin

12 a.m. - Bluegrass Underground

12:30 a.m. - A Chef's Life

SUNDAY

WPSU

7 p.m. - Nature

8 p.m. - Call the Midwife

9 p.m. - Les Miserables on Masterpiece

10:30 p.m. - PBS Previews: Chasing the Moon

11 p.m. - Modus

12 a.m. - MotorWeek

12:30 a.m. - Best of the Joy of Painting

WQED

7 p.m. - John Denver: Country Boy

8 p.m. - Call the Midwife

9 p.m. - Les Miserables on Masterpiece

10:30 p.m. - PBS Previews: Chasing the Moon

11 p.m. - Modus

12 a.m. - Professor T

WQLN

7 p.m. - The This Old House Hour

8 p.m. - Call the Midwife

9 p.m. - Les Miserables on Masterpiece

10:30 p.m. - PBS Previews: Chasing the Moon

11 p.m. - Austin City Limits

12 a.m. - Call the Midwife

