The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

7 p.m. - PBS NewsHour

8 p.m. - The Investment 2019

9 p.m. - Father Brown

10 p.m. - Les Miserables on Masterpiece

11 p.m. - Amanpour and Company

12 a.m. - BBC World News

12:30 a.m. - Nightly Business Report

WQED

7 p.m. - Nightly Business Report

7:30 p.m. - A Chef's Life

8 p.m. - IQ: Smartparent

8:30 p.m. - Future Jobs: Growing Our Region's Workforce

9 p.m. - American Experience

11 p.m. - Amanpour and Company

12 a.m. - A Chef's Life

12:30 a.m. - Rick Steves' Europe

WQLN

7 p.m. - PBS NewsHour

8 p.m. - Live on Mars

9 p.m. - The This Old House Hour

10 p.m. - Call the Midwife

11 p.m. - Amanpour and Company

12 a.m. - The This Old House Hour

