The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

Review: The devil can't make you watch this so-so 'Conjuring' sequel

  • Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)

All hell breaks loose early and often in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." A creepy old Connecticut house shudders in the grip of demonic forces that shred the wallpaper (an improvement, honestly) and tear at the body and soul of an 11-year-old boy, triggering acrobatic contortions s…

Annabeth Gish on 'Gone Mom,' work-life balance and owning your voice

  • Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)

Actress Annabeth Gish has always been good at turning a sow’s ear into a silk purse. And while the pandemic quarantine left her stranded alone in a Canadian apartment for 14 days, it also proved a treasured experience. “It was a great gift, a positive in the wake of the coronavirus,” she says.

‘Face/Off’ actress Romy Walthall dead at 57

  • Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)

Film and TV actress Romy Walthall, whose decadeslong career included a role in the classic action flick “Face/Off” and appearances on popular series such as “The X-Files,” has died.

Breaking down the stunning conclusion of 'Mare of Easttown'

  • Meredith Blake and Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As HBO's crime drama "Mare of Easttown" has entered the zeitgeist in recent weeks, Los Angeles Times columnist and culture critic Mary McNamara and staff writer Meredith Blake have traded thoughts on the death of Det. Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) in episode five and theories as to who killed Er…

What to stream: Filling the void after 'Mare of Easttown' finale

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

The HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown” concluded its seven-episode run on Sunday night, drawing the family murder mystery to a close in a twisty finale that remained focused on the human element at the center of the drama. If you’ve now got a “Mare”-sized hole in your viewing schedule, fe…

New foundation seeks to help LGBT rights movement in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Nobel laureate, a Netflix star and a fashion model are among the board members who helped launch an initiative Tuesday to raise money for LGBT rights groups in Poland, where gay men, lesbians, and bisexual and transgender people face a backlash from the country's cons…