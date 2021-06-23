The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
WPSU
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the most anticipated hearing in the case in years, Britney Spears is expected to address a judge overseeing the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's money and affairs since 2008.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
In 20 years and 10 movies the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is really, truly about family.
“A Distant Grave,” by Sarah Stewart Taylor (Minotaur)
PARIS (AP) — South African opera star Pretty Yende said she was detained by French authorities, strip searched and held in a dark room at Paris’ main airport after arriving this week for a starring role at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees.
Modest Mouse, “The Golden Casket" (Epic)
Singer and rapper T-Pain is opening up about his lengthy battle with depression, which began after Usher allegedly insulted his music.
“Filthy Animals,” by Brandon Taylor (Riverhead)
On April 14, 2016 — exactly one week before he died — Prince played his final two concerts at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.
In early 2019, former president Donald Trump tried to enlist the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission to probe “Saturday Night Live” and other late-night comedy shows to stop their teasing, two sources told the Daily Beast.
AMC Theaters will do anything to get you in their seats for “F9: The Fast Saga,” even if that means giving out free snacks.
The Television Academy is making a move toward gender inclusivity — and documentary exclusivity.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, “David Byrne’s American Utopia” and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ”Freestyle Love Supreme" are getting special awards.
That’s a wrap on a class-action lawsuit against rapper T.I.
Even when she’s technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working.
NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Negrin's campaign to ban “election deniers” from television news failed to achieve his original goal, which was to prevent a significant number of Americans from believing the lie that Donald Trump didn't lose the presidential election to Joe Biden.
David Harbour, a newcomer to the Marvel ecosystem, is already trying to shepherd new projects through the pipeline. Witness his performance at a "Black Widow" news conference held virtually last week.
Pop musician Billie Eilish has apologized for a viral video of her mouthing an anti-Asian slur when she was “13 or 14.”
BERLIN (AP) — Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been awarded a prestigious German prize for a body of work that has made her a prominent African literary voice.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties in the five years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, a newspaper reported.
