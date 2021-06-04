The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
In the 1988 baseball movie “Bull Durham,” Kevin Costner’s veteran backstop Crash Davis explains to Tim Robbins’ rookie pitcher Nuke LaLoosh how to handle press interviews: “You’re gonna have to learn your cliches,” Crash says, listing them out one by one:
There’s a quieter moment in the opening of “In the Heights” when Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos, shares his secret dream: He feels stuck to the bodega his parents left him, and longs to return to the Dominican Republic. He reveals this while staring out the store window at a crowd of dancer…
Whether it was basketball, Ping-Pong or music, Prince was intensely competitive. So, when outspoken social critic and activist Cornel West said in a speech that "I love my brother Prince, but he's no Curtis Mayfield," Prince took that as a challenge.
When a marginally famous family made its reality TV debut in October 2007, Hollywood writers were on the brink of the longest work stoppage since 1988 and our long lost friend, the BlackBerry, was still riding high as the smartphone of choice. Instagram? Hadn't been invented yet.
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is more than a TV show — it's an empire. And when the reality show shuts down Thursday after 20 seasons on E!, the family's entrepreneurial machinery will keep on humming.
Many celebrated novelists have flamed out in Hollywood. Perhaps that's why Stephen King has largely avoided adapting his own work for the screen.
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A woman from Ventura was reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago after an employee working on remodeling Southern California's historic Majestic Ventura Theater discovered it inside a crawl space.
LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise's seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.
ST. LOUIS — War and the White House, lovely, semi-nude models and controversial photos of children are among the subjects of this year's inductees to the International Photography Hall of Fame.
"Heaven" by Mieko Kawakami; Europa Editions (176 pages, $23)
"Dark Shapes" by Kavita Bedford; Europa Editions (224 pages, $17)
HARDCOVER FICTION
LONDON (AP) — A statue of a 17th-century slave trader that was toppled during anti-racism protests in the English city of Bristol is being displayed in a museum, where visitors will be asked to help decide its fate.
An exorcism gone askew, creepy figures lingering in the corners of dark rooms, the frantic shouting of the Lord's Prayer in the middle of a rain and windstorm: it must be time for another "Conjuring" movie.
Be strong, be brave, let courage lead the way.
In a trailer out Thursday for “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” the viewer sees a man whose life was simultaneously all about food and not about food at all.
Mounting legal drama surrounding Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne will soon be documented on the small screen — and not just on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
The Obamas are getting a bit animated for their next Netflix project.
“Cruella” has finally arrived in movie theaters (and on Disney+ as a “premiere access” offering), but the character the film is based on is missing one of her signature items.