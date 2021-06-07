The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Rezo Gabriadze, a legendary Georgian theater director and film screenwriter who has won broad fame across the former Soviet Union for movies he wrote, has died. He was 84.
Michaela Coel, star and creator of the acclaimed HBO series “I May Destroy You,” received two British Academy Television Awards during Sunday’s ceremony.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Royalty has come to America in the form of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss just can't quit Broadway.
NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen is headed back to the Great White Way.
NEW YORK — New York is back, baby!
CHICAGO — The Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango (’Slave Play”) and the Canadian musical-theater star Chilina Kennedy (“Beautiful”) are to star in “Paradise Square,” the Garth Drabinsky musical trying out this fall in Chicago and then headed to Broadway.
Streaming services put all the world's music at your fingertips, but serious fans crave more than that.
Mena Suvari has found the role of a lifetime.
Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen has left her role from the Netflix animated series “Never Have I Ever” after bullying allegations were made against her by Courtney Stodden.
NEW YORK — The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival is a celebration of cinema — and a welcome return to normalcy.
Before his blockbuster Founding Fathers remix “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda burst onto the scene with his Tony-winning ode to his hometown, the musical “In the Heights.” Set in the gentrifying Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the earnestly ebullient “In the Heights” firmly esta…
For the Apple TV+ miniseries "Lisey's Story," Stephen King has taken it upon himself to adapt what he has described as one of his own favorite books, the tale of a writer (dead, not quite departed) and the woman who loves him.
NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is praising the longtime head of the U.S. publisher of her "Harry Potter” books as an ally and early defender of the beloved fantasy series. Richard Robinson, who led Scholastic Inc. for more than 40 years, died on June 5 at 84.
NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings — he's joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant.
Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 13-19
Olivia Rodrigo
PHILADELPHIA — "Whatever."
To make “In the Heights” soar, choreographer Christopher Scott wanted the sprawling dance sequences in the movie musical to stay in perfect lockstep with the plot.
#MeToo has rid Hollywood of many sexual predators and empowered women in the entertainment industry to speak out against assault and harassment of all kinds. But what about the women of earlier eras who managed to persist — and perhaps even thrive — in a toxic environment? Were they resilien…
LONDON (AP) — “I May Destroy You” won two main prizes at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards, in a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled tough issues including sexual consent and racism.
