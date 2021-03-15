The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music returned in a big way at the Grammy Awards, as artists sidelined during the pandemic convened in downtown Los Angeles for a historic night.
LOS ANGELES – The most exciting moment of Sunday night’s 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony didn’t come in a performance or in the instant when a presenter announced who had won a coveted prize.
LOS ANGELES – Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish were the big winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday, after a year of lockdown and protests that rattled artists, fans and the music business.
There were so many firsts at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards Sunday night — the first ever held during a global pandemic — it was a challenge to keep track of them all, starting with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
Give CBS credit for trying to find a safe-for-work version of “WAP,” but it was never going to happen.
Atlanta hip-hop star Lil Baby delivered a chilling performance of his 2020 protest anthem, “The Bigger Picture,” at this year’s Grammys. The song was nominated for rap song and rap performance.
Queen Bey reigns supreme at the Grammys.
Taylor Swift’s surprise pandemic album “Folklore” has won the Grammy for album of the year and put her in the hallowed company of Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.
Beyoncé is now the woman with the most Grammy wins of all time.
LOS ANGELES – Singer, songwriter and guitarist H.E.R. has won the Grammy Award for song of the year for her 2020 protest track, “I Can’t Breathe,”
LOS ANGELES – Mickey Guyton became the first Black female country artist to perform on music's highest-profile awards show when she sang her "Black Like Me" at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday.
John Legend accepted his third overall Grammy Award for R&B album from his kitchen.
Trevor Noah reeled off jokes at rapid speed Sunday as he explained the Grammys COVID-19 safety protocol during a short-but-sweet opening monologue.
Justin Bieber won a country music Grammy on Sunday but was absent from the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony after joining the chorus of critics calling out the Recording Academy.
Megan Thee Stallion has been named best new artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday in Los Angeles.
Despite scoring three nominations (and two wins already), singer-songwriter Fiona Apple will not be present at the 2021 Grammy Awards.