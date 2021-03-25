The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 2:58 am
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen has deleted her popular Twitter account, saying the site no longer plays a positive role in her life.
LOS ANGELES — On Wednesday, a federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed an amended antitrust lawsuit that a Norwegian entertainment reporter had filed against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, delivering the organization behind the Golden Globes a significant victory in a monthslong lega…
An infectious recording about a sex worker in New Orleans is now considered one of the “audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time.”
In the opening moments of the HBO documentary “Tina," Tina Turner doesn't just command the stage as she's belting out “Ask Me How I Feel” for a giant stadium of fans. With heels stomping and her hair waving, she owns the stage to such a degree that you half expect bank lenders to materialize…
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of BetterUp Inc. said Wednesday that he hired Prince Harry as an executive because of his tenacious advocacy for the kind of mental health services that his firm provides, and the publicity brought by the move is merely a perk.
NEW YORK (AP) — From the point of view of C-SPAN, the 2024 presidential campaign begins this Friday.
Sweet niblets! It’s been a whole 15 years since “Hannah Montana” premiered on the Disney Channel, catapulting a young Miley Cyrus and her musical alter ego to superstardom.
Former talk show host and comedian Jay Leno apologized recently for making anti-Asian jokes throughout the entirety of his decadeslong career.
Taylor Swift is taking it back to 2008.
The drama surrounding Sharon Osbourne and “The Talk” is still the talk of the town.
In the years before World War II, the Augusta-Victoria College, a girls’ boarding school in Bexhill-on-Sea, catered to a very specific audience: The daughters and goddaughters of important Germans and high ranking Nazi officials. It is believed that the intent of the school was to educate th…
Her literal landscape dotted by dozens of peacocks raised on her family’s farm, Flannery O’Connor filled her literary landscape with stories of fervent true believers, ingrained white supremacy, rampant psychopathology, and the peculiarly comic dark forces she saw and dramatized until her de…
Meet Elijah and Wes, father-son muppets from “Sesame Street” that star in a new series educating children on race and racism.
"The Fray,” John Smith (Thirty Tigers)
Even after coming under fire from conservative pundits, Cardi B continues to make music history.
“Justice League” star Ray Fisher is taking issue with WarnerMedia after its top boss refuted claims that an investigation did not corroborate his claims.
Linda Ronstadt is the latest music legend to sell her catalog.
Mario Van Peebles is bringing his pappy back to the Great White Way.
Singer Bobby Brown wants someone “held responsible” for the lethal dose of fentanyl that ended the life of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., last November.
GLAAD goes “Glee.”
George Segal, an Oscar nominee for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and an actor who brought a touch of class to a slew of movie and TV comedies in a career that spanned more than 60 years, died Tuesday. He was 87.