The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

New on DVD: 'Promising Young Woman'

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

"Promising Young Woman": Carey Mulligan gives a memorable performance in this daring rape-revenge fantasy, the directorial debut from Emerald Fennell, an English actress and showrunner on "Killing Eve's" second season.

Entertainment
AP

Commentary: How 'Sound of Metal' taught us how to live during lockdown

  • Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Sound of Metal" tells a story quite specific in its details. Punk-metal drummer Ruben, a recovering addict, suffers a sudden, severe hearing loss. He checks into a remote community for recovering deaf addicts and grapples, yes, with the idea of silence, but more than that — stillness. "That…

+2
'Borat,' 'Ma Rainey,' 'Nomadland' among PGA nominations
Entertainment
AP

'Borat,' 'Ma Rainey,' 'Nomadland' among PGA nominations

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” are among the nominees for the top honor of the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer.

+5
5 key points from Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview
Entertainment
AP

5 key points from Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview

  • By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling, painting a picture of racism, insensitivity and deep-rooted dysfunction.