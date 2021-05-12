The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk moved a cryptocurrency's value and TV ratings with his “Saturday Night Live” appearance.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man whose seriously ill son gained fame in New Orleans for his devotion to the Saints football team was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for drug trafficking and for fraudulently capitalizing on his son's illness with a phony charity.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lloyd, whose role as kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s “St. Elsewhere” was a single chapter in a distinguished stage and screen career that put him in the company of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin and other greats, has died. He was 106.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A DJ for rapper Jack Harlow has been charged with murder in a May 1 shooting at a nightclub in Louisville.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton has found another way to share his love of reading.
It’s sweet news for BTS fans!
The Donald (not that one) is tweeting about television shows, and people’s fear of being canceled.
Millennial Michael Che just got a lesson in writing about Gen Z, thanks to social media critics who accused his “Gen Z Hospital” sketch of placing African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in the mouths of “Saturday Night Live” cast members and calling it comedy.
After decades of hit movies and multiple awards, Leonardo DiCaprio probably has one of the best-known faces in Hollywood.
The creative team of “The Upshaws” took great care to avoid focusing on Black trauma that’s so deftly explored in “When They See Us” and “I May Destroy You.”
LONDON (AP) — A former English National Ballet principal dancer was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting young female dance students.
“While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
Where were you when audio leaked of Tom Cruise unleashing an expletive-ridden rant on the crew of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stacey Abrams' new political thriller was snapped up for a small-screen adaptation.
Nonfiction
Nick Jonas isn’t taking his sex symbol status too seriously.
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
Movies US charts:
The plot’s neck thickens!
Broadway’s Big Three — the smash-hit musicals “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King” — are scheduled to return together on Sept. 14.
After being married for six years and together for over a decade, John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler have called it quits.