The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
DETROIT — When it was announced earlier this month that Keegan-Michael Key would host this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," the Detroit-raised star responded to the news with four simple words.
Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her daytime talk show on Wednesday. While the show will be remembered for its funny bits, charitable moments of giving and plenty more, the show’s 19-year run is also be marred by its awkward moments.
Many regrettable fads from the early aughts are back in style these days: cicadas, recall elections, low-rise jeans.
The songs come nearly as fast as the jokes in "Girls5eva," Peacock's just-launched streaming sitcom about a B-list late-'90s girl group that gets back together when a present-day rap star named Lil Stinker samples its biggest hit.
Two women walk into a Las Vegas ballroom. One walks and talks like she belongs there; she feels comfortable under the harsh fluorescent lights. The other is eyeing the exits warily, marking a plan to escape from the tacky tourists and the sound of coins against metal slots. Both make a livin…
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
“All politics are local,” the saying goes. That’s a guiding principle in “The Perfect Candidate,” in which a doctor runs for town council purely to get the muddy dirt road in front of a medical clinic paved.
Chrissy Teigen has apologized for bullying Courtney Stodden a decade ago. But that doesn’t mean the two are all buddy-buddy now. Stodden suspects Teigen is acting out of self-interest rather than sincere regret over sending comments like “I can’t wait for you to die.”
CHICAGO (AP) — Pervis Staples, whose tenor voice complimented his father’s and sisters’ in the legendary gospel group The Staple Singers, has died, a spokesman announced Wednesday. He was 85.
To convey the experience of the young-adult romance “Finding You,” here are some characters: There’s protagonist Finley Sinclair, a tall, blond violinist; heartthrob actor Beckett Rush and unfeeling manager-father Montgomery Rush; Beckett’s shallow co-star Taylor Risdale; and there are regul…
Spotify said on Wednesday that it reached an exclusive multiyear licensing deal with popular podcast "Armchair Expert," adding to the streaming service's growing repertoire of audio programs.
It looks like this is the end for “This Is Us.”
"CBS This Morning" is bringing some big names to fill in at its studio roundtable while co-host Tony Dokoupil is out on parental leave.
After Ellen DeGeneres announced the impending end to her long-running daytime show Wednesday, social media hailed the woman they saw as getting the ball rolling: Dakota Johnson.
Colton Underwood, the first star of "The Bachelor" franchise to come out, says he was blackmailed before he announced last month that he is gay.
Actress Torrey DeVitto is leaving the NBC drama “Chicago Med” she confirmed Wednesday, days after making her relationship with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross Instagram official.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fans of the Greek soccer team Olympiakos forced their way into the grounds of the ancient Acropolis in Athens Wednesday during celebrations for winning this year’s championship.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Famed actor Phylicia Rashad is returning to her alma mater as the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts.
Universal Pictures International is apologizing for casting a male actor to voice Laverne Cox’s character in “Promising Young Woman.”
Phish is still planning to hit the road in 2021.
Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo.
Seattle is sending another one to the Hall.