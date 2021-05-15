The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
TODAY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
TODAY
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — State prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to dismiss most sex crime charges filed against a reality TV doctor and his girlfriend, who are accused of drugging and raping several women at their Southern California home.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
CHICAGO — On Thursday night at 7 p.m., following hard upon 448 canceled shows, the cast of The Second City stood on their storied stage and looked out at a clutch of masked people, sitting in small, separated groups in the dark.
Netflix has crowned the star of its latest “Bridgerton” project.
NEW YORK (AP) — ViacomCBS said Friday that former CBS CEO Les Moonves will not get his $120 million severance package from his firing in 2018, ending a long-running dispute over the money.
To quote Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single, her career is really taking off.
Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview.
No more royal court for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as far as Madame Tussauds in London is concerned.
It seems Chrissy Teigen is stepping out of the frying pan and into the fire.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renée Zellweger is coming to network TV next season in a dramatization of a murder case recounted by “Dateline NBC."
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s iconic cable cars remain sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic but officials said Friday the city’s historic streetcars will start rolling again this weekend.
LOS ANGELES — "Cock-a-doodle-doo!"
NEW YORK (AP) — Kardashian fans were tickled by a big reveal: A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that's been cranking out droll posts from North West's point of view since Kim's eldest was born seven years ago.
Everything has a chance to go wrong with a movie long before the actors show up. The latest proof of this truth just
The brutal reality of slavery, the fantastical storytelling of a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and the cinematic poetry of an Oscar-winning director meet in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad.” Based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, the limited series, which premiere…
A meteoric rise in the fashion industry made American-born designer Halston a household name by the 1970s, as he revolutionized women’s fashion from the head down.