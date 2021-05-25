The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU

Entertainment
AP

Vaccinated section opening for Portland Trail Blazers' games

  • By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week where fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask or physical distance.

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed …