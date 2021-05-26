The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 8:53 am
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond and “Shark Tank,” for $8.45 billion.
NEW YORK (AP) — It's nearly time for the arrival of Baby Girl Sussex, and that likely means some new gear for Harry and Meghan.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others.
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 17:
"The Lost Village" by Camilla Sten, translated from the Swedish by Alexandra Fleming; Minotaur (352 pages, $26.99)
SEATTLE — Ayron Jones has paid his dues. Over the last decade, the Seattle rocker has become a hometown favorite, his flashy guitar chops and emotionally unrestrained vocals earning support among local clubgoers and Seattle music giants alike.
“Swimming to Freedom: My Escape From China and the Cultural Revolution” by Kent Wong; Harry N. Abrams (320 pages, $26)
'The Guide'
Portraying Cruella de Vil’s henchmen in a live-action Disney movie was a devilishly good time for actors Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser.
“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos felt like he hit the jackpot when he shot “96,000,” a spirited song-and-dance number about winning the lottery.
'The Other Passenger'
Steven Rogers’ new book, “A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues: What You Can Do Right Now to Help the Black Community” begins with what he considers the three most descriptive newspaper headlines of 2020: “Breonna Taylor Was Shot and Killed by Police in her Own Home,” “Ahmaud Arbery: …
PHILADELPHIA — From the very first death-penalty appeal he worked on, Marc Bookman came to understand how crucial writing can be in life-and-death matters. The verdict form was missing a single "s" — an error that changed the meaning of the verdict enough to overturn the sentence.
Sandra Oh, like many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, was devastated in March when, after a pandemic year marked by a sharp rise in anti-Asian hate incidents, a mass shooter killed eight people — six of them Asian women — in targeted attacks across Atlanta.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two stolen hand-carved religious artifacts, sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, were returned to the Thai government on Tuesday in a ceremony more than 50 years overdue.
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is now making Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham available to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Brad Pitt's children during their divorce, saying in a court filing that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company's latest rankings of popular television and streaming shows have one thing in common — “NCIS” at the top.
Two of television’s most enduring figures have been posthumously nominated for its top honors.
As cable news begins to feel the squeeze from cord-cutting, arch-rivals Fox News and CNN are stepping up efforts to adapt to the trend that poses a long-term threat to their businesses.
As K-pop continues its smoothly choreographed dance to world domination, BTS’ latest juggernaut hit, “Butter,” has already shattered records since its release Friday.