Base price: $37,500

As tested: $46,250 (excluding destination charges)

Hiatal hernia surgery called for if meds fail to help

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old female with MGUS. I was just diagnosed with an ulcer, Barrett's esophagus, GERD and a hiatal hernia of 8 cm. My surgeon has put me on high-dose Prilosec and Carafate before bed. My oncologist has given the OK for surgery for the hernia, but friends have tol…

Motormouth: Spark plug replacement problem

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: In a recent column you responded to R.W. from Minnetonka, Minn., that he should not need spark plug replacement of the platinum tipped plugs until the manufacturer recommended 60,000 miles. One thing that is often not considered is that over time, the dissimilar metals in the aluminum hea…

2021 Acura TLX rides new platform to success
2021 Acura TLX rides new platform to success

  • By MARK PHELAN Detroit Free Press (TNS)

Building a world-class sport sedan is tougher than it looks. Of course, that's true of everything from making an omelet to setting a broken bone, but a smart, focused student can generally master either of those in less than a decade.

Ex-etiquette: Is his ex out to get me?

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. My husband's ex asked me what we bought their son for Christmas. Because he and his dad love baseball, I told her we bought him a jersey and tickets to a game when their team comes into town. She has remarried and celebrates Hanukkah with her new husband and wanted her son to participate …

Arthritis treatment needed for pain in hands

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know how to treat arthritis. I have been using Voltaren per my doctor's orders, but it does not seem to be helping much. I have also been taking ibuprofen, but I am afraid of stomach bleeding. The arthritis is in my wrists and thumb. I can hardly open a doorkn…

Tech Q&A: Old computers and floppy disk, still useful?

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: I have about 500 3.5-inch floppy disks, and some Commodore computer equipment. Does anyone have a use for these things, or is the landfill the best solution? -Robert Anderson, Bloomington, Minn.

COVID-19 vaccine review

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DR. ROACH WRITES: In a previous column, I deferred making a recommendation about a COVID-19 vaccine until more data were available. The Food and Drug Administration has now made the safety and efficacy data publicly available for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It has been approved and already …

Incorrect vaccine administration can cause bursa injury

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Two years ago, I received the high-dose flu vaccine at my doctor's office. It resulted in a severe case of SIRVA bursitis in my shoulder. I suffered for three months, taking Tylenol after getting two shots of steroid from my orthopedic surgeon and physical therapy. Since then…

Living with Children: Beware of The Protocol

Q:Our son is 7 years old and in the second grade. His school went virtual this past spring and we see no end to it, not in the near term at least. When he was going to a brick-and-mortar schoolhouse, he did very well. Close to the top of his class, in fact. Ever since last spring, however, h…

Another look at supplements

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a question about the efficacy of brain supplements. You note there is a paucity of published data, and that there is "no consistent evidence" that supplements help, except perhaps vitamin E.

The kidneys perform necessary life function

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 83-year-old white male. I am overweight and have high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. I recently have been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. I'm told that I have three strikes against me with these health issues, and there is not much hope in saving my kidney…

Medication and lifestyle changes are first treatment for heart

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: About a month ago, I had pain in my chest, so I went to the emergency room, where I was admitted. My blood pressure was in the 200 range, and they did an echocardiogram and a stress test. Both came out negative, but the cardiologist did an angiogram, and they found out that I…

Two habits this husband must stop right away

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much information about the spread of COVID germs from coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc. However, I have not seen anything about two other ways that could also spread the germs. Could you please address these in your column?

Ex-etiquette: Deciding who should come first

Q. The woman I'm considering marrying has never had children. I have two, ages 6 and 7. They are scheduled to spend the holiday with me this year, but my girlfriend wants me to trade the holiday with their mother and go skiing with her. I refused and it started a huge fight. She says our rel…

Tech Q&A: What to do if FaceTime video calls disconnect

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: When I make a FaceTime video call over Wi-Fi, my iPhone XS drops the call shortly after connecting. This doesn't happen when I use an iPhone 6, iPad Air or iMac on the same Wi-Fi network. What's wrong? -Tim Burke, Apple Valley, Minn.