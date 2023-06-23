3D mammograms pick up breast cancer growth faster

DEAR DR. ROACH: I just finished reading your answer to a reader writing in about breast cancer. I was diagnosed with it in 2017. My radiation oncologist said I had it for at least seven years, despite my having yearly mammograms since the age of 35 due to family history (I was 69 at the time). How was that possible? Regular mammograms, as you know, do not pick up as much detail as 3D mammograms, which I had just gotten done. It picked up the growth immediately. Obviously, this is the only mammogram my doctor now prescribes. — C.G.
ANSWER: Breast cancer begins as a single, tiny cell. The cell will divide and become two cells, which divide to become four, until finally the mass of cancer cells becomes large enough to detect. Some cancers are very aggressive and double much more quickly. Those cancers tend to be in younger women, those without estrogen or progesterone receptors or those who overexpressed HER2. In a 69-year-old woman, the average doubling time is about six months. This means your radiation oncologist was right. Years ago, those cancer cells were simply too small to be found by even the best hands or a mammogram.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 23, 2023 — You have a lively, energetic style. You like people and are genuinely interested in them. You want to make the world a better place. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it is time to let go of anyone and anything that has been h…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 22, 2023 — You are romantic, affectionate and sensitive. You have a great appreciation for beauty along with high ideals. You also have high expectations in your relationships. This year you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an …
Q: We took delivery of a new Toyota in late 2022. The dealer gave us only one key fob and said that the second would be delivered sometime later. We are at four months now and still no key fob. I have checked with the dealer every month and get the same “I don’t know” answer. Do your contact…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recently published column, you stated, “As always, the decision belongs to the patient,” while addressing a concern about the benefits and risks of stopping a statin drug. Oh, really? Why is it then that no doctor will prescribe hormone replacement therapy to stop my deb…
What features do you consider a priority when car shopping? Horsepower or cargo space are often mentioned, but the reality is that today’s vehicles are quite similar in how they drive and how much stuff they can hold.
Dear Savvy Senior, My 63-year-old wife, who’s doesn’t work, is on my health insurance plan through my employer. When I retire next month and go on Medicare, what are our options for getting her health coverage until she turns 65? Is there some kind of Medicare coverage for dependent spouses?…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old man. I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019 and had my prostate removed in 2021. My PSA level was 0.39 on my three-month follow-up visit, but it has increased to 1.460. In my mind, if the procedure was successful, the PSA should be zero. I had a PET s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 21, 2023 — You are intelligent, intense and focused, and you have many talents. You are sociable and like to be busy. This is a year of reflection and learning for you. (Some will teach.) Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and g…
Q. My ex and I married really young, I was 19 he was 20. We had a child soon after, but my ex was not ready to be a father and left us. He moved back in with his parents in another state and went to college, graduating with honors, but we rarely saw him. I stayed in touch with his parents by…
DEAR DR ROACH: I am 83 and in great health, with mountain biking about four times a week and generally staying active. I had atrial fibrillation (AFib) at age 75, which appears to have abated after two ablations; this was confirmed by Holter monitoring for two weeks, then an additional week …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 20, 2023 — You are spontaneous, charming and entertaining. You are often dramatic and passionate. You need to be around warmhearted, levelheaded people. This year is about service to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can …
Committing to being more organized is a popular goal, and it's one that can pay some surprising dividends if individuals can see it through to fruition. For example, in 2011 researchers utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging and other measurements to determine that clearing clutter f…
Enrolling in a trade school or college is widely considered the next step after a student graduates from high school. College is especially popular, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 62.7 percent of high school graduates went on to colleges and universities in 2020.
Student loan debt in the United States is growing. According to EducationData.org, federal student loan debt has grown at an annual average rate of just under 28 percent since the start of the 21st century. Private student loan debt also is a significant burden, totaling $132 billion by the …
A more even balance between professional and personal life is a goal for many individuals. The demands of work too often extend beyond traditional working hours, leaving many professionals to confront work-related challenges long after they've left the office or left the desks in their home …
(BPT) - Tighten the purse strings. Balance the budget. Cut back. There are many ways to say it, but the current economy has millions of Americans doing the same thing: struggling to make ends meet. Wouldn't it be nice to alleviate the financial pressure?
A well-edited resume can go a long way toward helping job candidates make a strong first impression with hiring managers. A recent survey of hiring managers and human resource professionals across companies of various sizes and in an assortment of industries conducted on behalf of CareerBuil…
The picture of a traditional college student is one in his or her late teens or early 20s. However, a deeper look may reveal that college student demographics are more diverse than one might imagine. In fact, senior citizens can rest assured that if they plan to return to the classroom, they…
Newly minted college graduates often utilize career placement services at their colleges and universities as they seek to land their first job in their chosen field. Such services typically are not utilized by mid-career professionals, who are generally those individuals with ample experienc…
Earning a four-year degree is one path toward a rewarding career. However, that path is the only one available to aspiring professionals. Enrolling in a vocational program can provide students with the skills necessary to engage in high-demand and well-paying jobs.
In his masterpiece “Crime and Punishment,” author Fyodor Dostoevsky wrote, “We sometimes encounter people, even perfect strangers, who begin to interest us at first sight, somehow suddenly, all at once, before a word has been spoken.” The great Russian novelist is referring to the fact that …
Many adults nearing retirement age count down the days until they can bid adieu to the daily tasks of commuting and working so they can enjoy much more time for recreation, travel or whatever is they aspire to do.
A recent report from the Center on Education and the Workforce at Georgetown University revealed just how valuable a college degree continues to be. As tuition costs at many colleges and universities rise and families wonder if investing in a college degree is as wise as it once was, the CEW…