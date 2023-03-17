9 influential women in world history

(MCG) Women have made a profound impact on world history, but their stories weren’t always told in great detail. From leading armies to breaking down medical barriers to heading nations, women have been at the forefront of historic events for millenia. This list of nine influential women is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to recognizing great women who made their mark throughout world history.
(MCG) Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women across the globe. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020. Such figures are sobering, but it's important to recognize that breast can…
(MCG) Each January, Cervical Health Awareness Month is promoted and urges females to make appointments for routine gynecological checkups that include physical examinations and testing for cervical cancer. AME International Health Commission indicates more than 13,000 women in the United Sta…
(MCG) If asked to name the No. 1 killer of women, many people might be excused for providing an incorrect answer. Various issues affect women's health, and some issues garner more attention than others. But nothing kills more women each year than cardiovascular disease, which the American He…
(MCG) Cancer can affect any area of the body. Women may be susceptible to cervical cancer, which affects a part of the body involved with menstruation and reproduction.
(Family Features) If you're a woman who tries to stay healthy, you may exercise several times per week, watch what you eat and get 7-9 hours of sleep each night. But are you listening to your lungs?
(Family Features) It may not be widely known that women face unique risk factors for stroke throughout their lifetime. Things like pregnancy, preeclampsia and chronic stress can increase the risk for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.
(MCG) Millions of people across the globe will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. In fact, only certain skin cancers affect more women than breast cancer within the United States and Canada.
(MCG) A smooth pregnancy that ultimately produces a healthy baby is the ideal for expecting parents. With that goal in mind, parents typically go to great lengths to reduce their risk of complications during a pregnancy. Those efforts may include steps to prevent infections that can lead to …
(MCG) The most successful health care regimens incorporate a number of variables to help individuals achieve optimal health. Physical health garners considerable attention when developing a health care regimen, but it’s equally important that individuals prioritize mental health as well.
(MCG) Women undergo two major biological stages in life, and each has profound effects on their bodies. The first is called menstruation and comes after the onset of puberty. At this point, young women are physically mature enough to have a child. Around 40 to 50 years later, that same woman…
(MCG) Menopause is a natural occurrence in a woman’s life. Menopause occurs 12 months after a woman’s last period. It marks the end of the reproductive years and the cessation of menstruation.
(MCG) Sleep is an often unsung hero of overall health. Diet and exercise get their fair share of glory, but without a good night’s rest, even the most physically active, nutrition-conscious individuals are vulnerable to a host of ailments and illnesses.
(MCG) Many women are concerned about the potential for developing breast cancer in their lifetimes. Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among women in the United States and Canada. Despite that prevalence, there are ways for women to reduce their risk for breast cancer.
(MCG) Laughter may indeed be the best medicine, or at least a highly effective one. According to a 2010 study published in the journal Alternative Therapies In Health and Medicine, laughter has shown physiological, psychological, social, spiritual, and quality-of-life benefits. Although auth…
(Family Features) Whether you’re a lone wolf at heart or looking to broaden your sense of independence, traveling solo can be a richly empowering and satisfying experience.
(MCG) Each March, Women’s History Month highlights the contributions of women throughout history. Women have played a vital role throughout the history of the world, even during eras and in countries where they have been marginalized and their freedoms limited.
(MCG) Preventive care is a key component of an effective health care regimen. Preventive care is not a one-size-fits-all approach, as various factors will influence what an individual should be doing at any given moment to ensure his or her overall health. Age, medical history and family his…
(MCG) Women have made a profound impact on world history, but their stories weren’t always told in great detail. From leading armies to breaking down medical barriers to heading nations, women have been at the forefront of historic events for millenia. This list of nine influential women is …
(Family Features) Between work, family obligations and a constantly changing world, people in the United States are stressed. In fact, U.S. workers are among the most stressed in the world, according to a State of the Global Workplace study. While some stress is unavoidable and can be good f…
(MCG) The National Cervical Cancer Coalition says the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine can protect women against the types of the virus that cause cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine produces a stronger response when it is administered during the preteen years, which is why the Centers for D…
“Kindness is one thing you can’t give away. It always comes back.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 17, 2023 — You are charismatic, friendly and charming. People immediately like you. You are hardworking and have many interests. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life. Let go of people, p…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a degenerating L5-S1 disc as well as osteoarthritis in my left hip, and both are bone on bone. I will eventually need a hip replacement and possibly back surgery, but I’m trying to prolong anything until I get on Medicare in eight months. I stay as active as I can by w…
Working mothers are no longer an anomaly. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, seven in 10 women with children under the age of 18 years were in the American labor force in 2015, the most recent year for which statistics were available.
Mother’s Day is a celebration of women who devote so much of their effort and energy to their families. Celebrating Mom on Mother’s Day lets her know all of her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
- By The Associated Press
-
Today in History
“It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your thoughts as to the danger that high levels of radon gas pose to owners and residents of a first-floor condominium. We reside in a condo located on a golf course in Naples, Florida. As a result of my work as a realtor, the sale of homes and condos typically r…
Q: New cars do not seem to have CD players, including my 2019 Hyundai Sonata, so I copied more than 2,000 songs from the 1940s (I am 87) on a 128 GB thumb drive and the screen shows “No title No info” when I insert the thumb drive. The dealer said he doesn’t have a clue. Do you? J.B., Monume…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 16, 2023 — You are intelligent, curious, insightful and also psychic. It’s important to you to stay balanced in this life. This year is a wonderful year when you will get recognition for your efforts and your work. You will get a promotion, an award or some…
Why do most people prefer to drive rather than take the bus? It’s because they don’t have to plan their trip — and so, their day — around a schedule they didn’t make.
Today’s Nissan was called “Datsun” back in 1969 as the 240Z was being introduced to American car buyers.
I removed the cross bars on my 2019 Toyota RAV4. My beloved queried, “What for?” I said to eliminate the jet propulsion din if we open the moonroof AND to get better mileage.
- Edmunds
-
The push for new, appealing electric vehicles has gained considerable momentum recently.
- By The Associated Press
-
Today in History
“Making better choices takes work. There is a daily give and take, but it is worth the effort.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you said that using salt substitutes can reduce blood pressure and that, across a population, this would result in far fewer heart attacks and strokes.
- Joe Henderson
-
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 — You are determined and competitive, which means you like to win. You have a personal magnetism that shines! This is a year for learning and reflection, which is why it’s time to explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness and help…
Dear Savvy Senior, I am interested in possibly donating my body to science when I pass away. What can you tell me about this, and what would I need to do to set it up? Getting Old
- By The Associated Press
-
Today in History
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop
-
Schools delay due to winter weather
-
'Shrek the Musical' starts Thursday at OCHS
-
Knights advance to Elite Eight
-
Coffee In Between to close
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 14
-
Police & Fire - Mar. 13
-
Police & Fire - Mar. 11
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 15