A cholesterol embolus gets discovered in an eye

DEAR DR. ROACH: During my recent visit with my optometrist, a retinal embolus (a Hollenhorst plaque) was discovered in my right eye. It was stated that this embolus could possibly dislodge, travel to my brain and cause a stroke. A carotid ultrasound didn’t show a problem with the blood flow there. Now I am waiting to get a referral with a retinal specialist, which will take four to six weeks.
I am a 77-year-old very active male in excellent health. My cholesterol is always in the range of 160 mg/dL. I am 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 175 pounds. The only medications that I take are omeprazole for GERD and terazosin for my prostate. I had successful cataract surgery on that same eye last November, and there wasn’t any indication of this embolus during my last visit for this surgery. What is the probability of my having a stroke? Should there be restrictions on my activities while I wait for more testing? — D.S.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 18, 2023 — You are expressive and emotive — qualities that draw people to you. You have amazing confidence and limitless energy. You think outside the box and choose your own path. Stay flexible, because change is on its way. Let go of what impedes your progr…
Q. My ex says he will be here to pick up our daughter for their time together, but he rarely shows. She waits, he doesn’t show up, and she cries herself to sleep. The problem is, sometimes he does come, so I don’t know what to tell her. I would like to go back to court and change the custody…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 17, 2023 — You want stability. You also have a passion for knowledge. It’s important to know that not moving forward with your life is the same as moving backward. Work hard and stay organized this year. Hard work is necessary to maintain your lifestyle. Also …
For Christians, it’s difficult to navigate the culture wars that are happening in our country. It’s hard to ignore them on the one hand, and on the other hand it’s hard to get into debates about some of the issues.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 15, 2023 — You appreciate art, beauty and intellectual discoveries. You sometimes have a strong effect on people, whether you know it or not. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to focus on relationships, especially those that will benefit you and help yo…
DEAR DR ROACH: I am a 60-year-old man and suffer from chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome. I have had bouts of prostatitis since childhood, but the last few years, it has been almost constant. My symptoms are burning, and I always get the feeling that I have to urinate. I have s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 14, 2023 — You are intelligent, magnetic and have a seductive personality. People respond to you. You know how to convince and persuade others. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is exciting. Stay flexible, courageous and ready to …
Q: I have a 2015 Ford Focus SE with a 1.0-liter Ecoboost engine and a manual transmission. Intermittently, the clutch does not return to its normal position and has to be lifted with the toe of my left foot. It does not affect the car’s operation. I understand that the clutch uses brake flui…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 13, 2023 — You are a courageous risk-taker with great powers of imagination. You visualize what you want to achieve before you do it. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything or anyone who is holdi…
I recently took my 2015 Honda Civic in for an emissions inspection so that I could renew my registration. The car has 34,000 miles on it. The mechanic says “You have not driven the car much. Go drive it more and come back for re-test.”
Dear Savvy Senior, How are Social Security benefits handled when someone dies? After a long illness, my 68-year-old father has only weeks left to live. I am helping my mom figure out her financial situation going forward, including what to do about my dad’s Social Security after he passes aw…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with appendicitis. I’ve been sick for three days. My surgeon said that although the CT scan showed a ruptured appendix, he wants me to take antibiotics for a week or so, and then come back in six to eight weeks for surgery.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 12, 2023 — You are caring, empathetic and concerned about what’s happening with others. You’re a steadfast and loyal friend. This is a powerful year; it’s time to receive recognition and reap the benefits of your previous hard work. Expect a promotion, priz…
Q. It really gets me when my ex refers to himself and his new wife as “we.” And when he refers to her as “my wife” it makes my heart pound. I have no idea why. I have no desire to go back to him, so that can’t be it. Our divorce was final two years ago. We have two kids, and we have to talk …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 — You are charming, friendly and have excellent people skills. You are also intelligent, energetic and hardworking. This year is a time for reflection to explore philosophies and ideas that will give you better self-awareness and get you closer to th…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 10, 2023 — You appreciate beauty and art because you are sensitive to everything going on around you. You learn quickly and have perseverance. Focus on the needs of family and your personal responsibilities this year so you can be helpful to others. Take care …
Raiding your retirement accounts can be expensive. Withdrawing money before age 59½ typically triggers income taxes, a 10% federal penalty and — worst of all — the loss of future tax-deferred compounded returns. A 30-year-old who withdraws $1,000 from an individual retirement account or 401(…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 8, 2023 — You are dynamic, pragmatic and practical. You’re also focused, self-disciplined and have a strong will. You are kind. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important, especially as a tool for self…