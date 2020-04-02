Advice for caring for people with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment

With the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront of daily life, how much information should you share with a loved one who has Alzheimer's disease, dementia or mild cognitive impairment? And how do you explain the necessary precautions and social distancing requirements? Dr. Joseph Sirven, a Mayo Clinic neurologist, says it depends on the person's exact condition.
"If someone is processing relatively well - they have, perhaps, mild cognitive impairment, and are able to have good conversations and partake in the world - there's no problem with having just a general discussion about everything and reminding them about what they need to do, such as washing their hands and everything that comes with good infection control," says Dr. Sirven.