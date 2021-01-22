After effects of COVID-19 leaves taste in reader's mouth

DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drinking, chewing gum, brushing, etc., make it go away for 10 minutes. Is this COVID-related or something else? Will it go away? -- M.R.
ANSWER: While I can't answer with certainty, many people with COVID-19 have disturbances in taste and smell that take weeks or months to resolve. Based on my experience with these patients, I would guess your disturbance is most likely COVID-19 related, and is likely to go away in time.