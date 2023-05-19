Driver: Andy Cavanaugh, 35, of Oil City
Car Number: X7
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 5:13 am
Driver: Andy Cavanaugh, 35, of Oil City
Car Number: X7
“A dead end street is a good place to turn around.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 19, 2023 — You like to improve things and help others because you care about the world you live in. You take a rational, practical approach to life. You have strong opinions and will defend them. What you achieve this year will be the result of hard work. Simpl…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My child has been prescribed a device by their neurologist to treat their migraines. My child is 18 and has suffered migraines since the age of 4. Due to other prescriptions for a neuromuscular disorder, my child’s doctor does not want to add another prescription into the mix…
My mileage drops in the winter.
The Lexus RX used to come standard with a V6. Hence RX350 — the numbers after the letters denoting the size of the V6 (3.5 liters) it came standard with.
Driver: Jonah Beichner, 9, of Tionesta
Driver: Zachary Beichner, 13, of Tionesta
Driver: Nick Baysek, 40
Driver: Jeremy Beichner, 40, of Tionesta
Driver: Steve Bright, 49, of New Castle
Driver: Andy Cavanaugh, 35, of Oil City
Driver: Cameron Griffin, 11, of Oil City
Driver: Ron Harkless, 24, of Franklin
Driver: Shaun Kline, 41, of Oil City
Driver: Shaun Kline, Jr., 9, of Oil City
Driver: Austin Lamberton, 23, of Franklin
Driver: Cole Laskey, 11, of Oil City
Driver: Blaise Fleisher, 12, of Strattanville
Driver: Carter Crispen, 11, of Oil City
Driver: Cole Edwards, 15, of Kennerdell
Driver: Konar Loney, 17, of Pleasantville
Driver: Cooper Macormac, 12, of Knox
Driver: Brent Matus, 53, of Wampum, PA
Driver: Bodey McClintock, 28, of Franklin
Driver: Dave Phillips, 48, of Franklin
Driver: Grayson Porter, 7, Oil City
Driver: Chad Reitz, 45, of Utica
May 21 — Sunday Thunder — Military Night (Free admission with valid military ID) plus 2022 recognition for 410 Sprints & 358 Modified
May 14 — 5 p.m.: Fast 410 Wing Sprints Race, 270 Micro Sprints, 358 Modifieds
May 19: Fab4 Racing — BRP Mods, RUSH Lates
Driver: John McFadden, 8, of Volant
Driver: Blaze Myers, 18, of Franklin
Driver: Richard Robinson, 9, of Franklin
Driver: George White-Wolf, 35, of Franklin