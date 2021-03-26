Are new symptoms from return of previous tumor or dementia?

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mother was diagnosed with right frontal lobe meningioma 17 years ago when she was 83 years old. Surgery was successful in that most of it was removed and it was found to be nonmalignant. The doctor told us he couldn't remove it completely, and that it was a very slow-growing type of tumor and wouldn't return for about 20 years. Mom is now 100 and doing pretty well in general. She lives at home with family caregivers. We notice normal signs of aging ... confusion, forgetfulness, some lack of concentration and not much interest in TV or reading anymore. While those behaviors are common signs of dementia for someone her age, sometimes her behavior reminds us of the time shortly before she was diagnosed with the tumor back in 2004. Should we have an MRI of her brain done? If we find that the tumor has grown back and is putting pressure on areas of her brain, what would you suggest? What will happen if we do nothing? -- J.A.L.
ANSWER: A meningioma is the most common and (usually) benign tumor of the brain. Specifically, it's a tumor of the meninges, the lining of the brain. These tumors cause problems by taking up space in the skull and compressing the brain.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mother was diagnosed with right frontal lobe meningioma 17 years ago when she was 83 years old. Surgery was successful in that most of it was removed and it was found to be nonmalignant. The doctor told us he couldn't remove it completely, and that it was a very slow-growi…
Q Ethanol-free gasoline is available where I live, but at added cost. I have a car that I store over the winter and I fill it with ethanol-free, since I've heard that the ethanol in gas can break down quickly. Is there any benefit to using ethanol-free in my daily drivers, a 2019 BMW X3 and …
Q: How is it that pure antifreeze freezes at about zero degrees F and water freezes at 32 degrees F, yet when a 50/50 mixture of each, the mixture freezes around 36 degrees below zero. Understood that is for sea level.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor recently retired, my new one is very concerned about my systolic blood pressure, which was 150. I made quarterly visits to my old doctor, who never had a comment about my pressure numbers. My new doctor wants me on medication, and we agreed I would buy a home blood …
Fifty years ago, a 1964 Corvair Monza Spyder convertible painted Tuxedo Black with a white top and a red interior was purchased by a man in Minnesota. The base price of the 2,580-pound turbocharged flat-six-cylinder, rear-engine car was $2,811. Only 4,761 such models were manufactured.
Q. My partner and I met a few years ago. He had been married for a few years and continues to share a business with his ex after they divorced. Over the past year his ex split from her boyfriend and it appears to me that my partner and his ex are now far too close for comfort. He refers to h…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I participated in a research study and received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 30. I have lab-confirmed antibodies. Gyms are known to be especially susceptible to the virus spreading, but is it reasonably safe to return to the gym after having the vaccine …
Q: My iPhone XS, now 26 months old, has a ringing problem, even though it's never been dropped or damaged. The phone often doesn't ring or vibrate when I receive a call. So, unless I'm looking at the screen when the call arrives, I miss it. But this doesn't happen on every call. A Verizon te…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with continued pain in my right foot and ankle for the past five years. I try to stay active by golfing two days a week in season, and I walk 3 miles four times weekly around the neighborhood. The pain started about five years ago after a very active w…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a senior citizen with a history of glaucoma. My right eye has clouded up over time, but I still have vision in it. Is there any way I can cut down or eliminate the cloudiness? My doctor says there is not. Second opinion, please! - D.S.
In the 1970s, there was something called the Universal Japanese Motorcycle, or UJM. Whether you bought a Honda or a Kawasaki or a Yamaha, the motorcycle was essentially the same. They all had an air-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, spoked wheels, five-speed transmission and (usually) the…
Q: I have a 2020 Subaru Forester and it has something called a "vehicle descent assist" feature, which I'd love to use, but, according to the manual, it is designed to turn off when the vehicle reaches 25 mph, which it does! This makes no sense to me. Any thoughts or suggestions would be gre…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had an EKG that showed first-degree heart block and "inferior infarct, age undetermined." What does that mean? What should I do to make sure it doesn't get worse? I will be seeing a cardiologist in a few months to get an exercise stress echo. What is that? -- C.P.
DEAR DR. ROACH: About two weeks ago, I received the vaccine for COVID-19. By the next day I had a great deal of pain in the shoulder area where the vaccine was administered. For about five days, I could barely lift my arm. It is still sore but the pain is subsiding, and I can now fully raise…
Q. I moved out of state after my divorce. My ex and I had our differences, but made a pact to not air them in front of the kids even though they were all well into adulthood by the time we got a divorce. For years, when I came into town, we often had dinner together with our adult children a…
Q: My Samsung Galaxy phone won't play the sound on YouTube videos when it's connected by Bluetooth to my car, a 2016 Fiat 500. I can get sound for other things, such as map directions or phone calls. I think the problem is in the car's Bluetooth connection, but the Fiat dealer has been of no…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 76-year-old man who was treated for prostate cancer starting in summer 2017. Following radiation therapy, I was given Lupron injections every six months for two years. It's been two years since my last injection, but I still experience hot flashes as a result. Will thes…
One of the most consequential stories in American religion in recent years is the rapid and seemingly unceasing rise of "nones" - those who respond to questions about their religious affiliation by indicating that they are atheists, agnostics or "nothing in particular."