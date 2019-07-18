AUTO DOCTOR: Engine runs better when using premium gasoline

Dear Doctor: Last fall my husband bought me a low-mileage 2017 Lexus NX 200t. I like everything about it except one thing: it requires "Premium Fuel Only." That's so much more expensive than regular fuel. The salesman never mentioned this. When I called about it he said they use "mid-grade" at the dealership. Do I have to use premium only fuel? Does the car's computer adjust to the type of fuel being used? Will using anything but premium void the warranty if something goes wrong? - Victoria
Dear Victoria: The small four-cylinder turbocharged engine has the power of a V-8, but the fuel economy of the four-cylinder. While it may be OK to use a lower-grade of fuel, I highly recommend you use premium gasoline, though I know many people will disagree with my opinion. First, the high-performance four-cylinder turbocharged engine will run better, smoother, and have more power - and even get better gas mileage with premium gasoline. High-grade fuel burns hotter, cleaner, slower, and has more cleaning additives than regular gasoline. The engine is equipped with knock sensors and will retard ignition timing if it picks up any unusual detonation. For average drivers, the weekly difference with the price of premium gasoline averages to be about the cost of a coffee or desert, and is worth the small cost amount.
Dear Doctor: I have a properly maintained 2014 Mazda6 with an automatic transmission and fewer than 30,000 miles. While I was stopped at a red light the car felt like it had been rear-ended. I looked in the rear mirror but no car was behind me. I took it to the dealership to be evaluated and repaired. I told them that this has only happened once. They replaced the No. 2 ignition coil, which I don't think has anything to do with the problem. There was no check engine light. What do you think the problem is? - Isa
Dear Isa: Ignition coils act up from time to time and most of the time will set a code in the computer memory. Sometimes it will not set the check engine light, but will be stored in the computer memory. This can cause a misfire that makes the engine buck or stutter and give the bang feeling. A rear brake can also lock and stick and cause suspension movement causing a bang sound or feeling.
Dear Doctor: My 2006 Kia Amanti has 66,000 miles on it and I love it. The brake pedal has always required a bit more pressure when stopping. However, when accelerating to merge onto traffic and then stopping suddenly, the engine revs, as if I have my foot on both the brake and accelerator; this lasts about 5 seconds. Some friends said it might be the transmission. What do you think? - Bobby
Dear Bobby: Brake concerns need to be checked. Let a technician road test the car with you. The engine speed is controlled by the computer via the idle control motor. Idle control motors do wear, or get dirty with carbon. Brake caliper slides get rusty and require extra brake pedal pressure to stop a vehicle. Rear brakes (if drum-equipped) are often overlooked, as well as shoes not adjusted (if equipped). The technician will check on Alldata and Identifix for guidance on the correct inspection and repair.
Dear Doctor: I brought my 2018 Chevy Equinox in for its first oil change at 5,000 miles. After getting the vehicle back I heard a thumping sound in the rear. It does not do this all of the time, but this thumping, which I cannot pinpoint, is highly annoying on my new car. I have returned to the dealership twice, but was told they do not hear the thump. However, I've had passengers hear it. What's the best way to resolve this thumping issue? - Barb
Dear Barb: The thumping sound you describe could be from a wheel that is not 100 percent seated on the hub, especially if the tires were rotated. I suggest to remove the tires and rotate, then road test the vehicle.
Dear Doctor: I disagree with your answer on the 2016 Jeep Compass correct oil level. If this were my car and the owner's manual calls for 4.5 quarts of oil, then that's the amount to pour in - not 5.0, or 5.5, or 6 quarts. The dealer should have taken the car back and drained the oil and put in the correct amount of oil. Why would auto manufacturers go through the trouble of printing the owner's books with specific data, fluid levels, etc., just so that technicians would put in the incorrect amount? Why would you respond that it's not going to harm if a half-quart overfill was allowed into the system? - Mark
Dear Mark: Thank you for your response. The engine oil dipstick is an important feature on most vehicles and should be on all engines. An extra half-quart of oil will not harm the engine. However, a one-quart-or-more overfill could be harmful. The dealer should drain the half-quart of oil. Most drivers do not check the oil, let alone change it when required - and even run the oil level low.
(These questions were answered by Junior Damato, an ASE-certified Master Technician. Questions may be emailed to info@motormatters.biz or sent to the Auto Doctor at Motor Matters, P.O. Box 3305, Wilmington, Delaware, 19804.)