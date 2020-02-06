AUTO DOCTOR: Stop-go driving not good for engine

Dear Doctor: I just purchased a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica from Hertz with 47,000 miles. The exhaust smelled and my mechanic said it was carbon buildup and to try to drive it at high speed on the expressway for at least 15 minutes to blow out the carbon. He also said to put a tank of high-octane fuel in the vehicle. The smell seems to have abated but I'm wondering whether I should get the engine professionally cleaned? Is there some sort of additive to put in the gas tank? Is there such a thing as detergent gasoline? I drive this car 4 miles a day at low speeds with lots of starts and stops. The gas mileage is terrible. - Madeline
Dear Madeline: Getting any vehicle out on the highway will clean out both the engine and the exhaust (especially the catalytic converter), as well as dry out all the water inside of the muffler. The worst type of driving anyone could do is low-mileage stop-and-go. Premium gas does burn hotter and cleaner. With this said I suggest you get the car on the highway weekly for 30 minutes of driving, especially in cold weather.