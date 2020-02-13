AUTO DOCTOR: Weak battery can affect voltage charging

Dear Doctor: I have a 2017 Dodge Durango with 46,000 miles. The headlights will occasionally dim when the battery voltage drops (I've seen the voltage drop to as low at 11.7v when it should be consistent around 14.3v). The engine RPM will drop, and the engine almost quits. The dealer said the battery tested bad, and the alternator tested fine, so I changed the battery - but it didn't resolve the issue. On the second visit to the dealer they said it's a tensioner and serpentine belt in need of replacement, which was covered under powertrain warranty, but didn't resolve the issue. I went back a third time and they blamed it on a known issue being "G909B Ground Nut Cross Threaded and/or Stripped." For verification, they "removed and re-secured the nut on the ground stud. Verify connection with a voltage drop test from associated module connector." Do you have any idea what this might be? - Jeremy
Dear Jeremy: Any voltage below 13 volts while the engine is at idle and the lights and heater are on is a charging system problem. A weak battery can affect the charging system voltage, usually causing low-voltage charging. The low engine RPM will cause the alternator voltage to go below 12 volts. The alternator charging rate is controlled via the computer on a lot of vehicles. Poor ground connections cause all sorts of electrical and charging issues. Some technicians will install additional ground wires between the engine battery and chassis, which is always a good idea.