AUTO DOCTOR: What makes some car batteries die early?

Dear Doctor: We have a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek with 22,219 miles and is already on its third battery. The first battery was replaced at 30 months old. The Subaru technician said the battery was "weak" and replaced it. The replacement battery then died after 18 months and was replaced again this week. I thought it might be due to parasitic drain. However, our 2017 Forester battery also had to be replaced after 30 months. The technician stated the "battery failed a load test." Do you have any idea what could be causing this problem and how it can be resolved? - Jean
Dear Jean: I replace batteries every day. Some are two years old and others can be five or six years old. A weak battery will start most of today's engines, as long as temperatures are not below freezing or above 90 degrees. Vehicles that are driven infrequently and for short distances are subject to more frequent battery replacement because the battery is never fully charged. Your technician performed a battery load test vs. a continuity test. The load test actually puts a load on the battery, which draws power, such as a toaster does in your home. The continuity test checks the battery condition without putting a load across it. The old testing method was to use a hydrometer and check each cell. Always replace the battery with a good-quality battery with the most cold cranking amps available.