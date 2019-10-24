Q: I've always heard that cars with higher horsepower engines get lower miles per tankful. The new electric cars seem quite powerful but have a limited range. Why don't the manufacturers use less powerful motors and thus extend the range of the vehicles. - JTB
A: There are quite a few variables regarding this assumption. A powerful sports car in many cases may have a small/medium size fuel tank as a space and weight saving strategy, reducing range. On the other hand modern high performance engines can return some great fuel economy numbers if driven conservatively. Looking at the Chevy Camaro, Ford Mustang, Porsche 911, Chevy Corvette, with the more powerful engine options, all can do mid 20s MPG or better on the highway thanks to lots of gears, variable valve timing, the use of turbochargers and other efficiency tricks. This is practically double that of similar cars 20 years back. City driving is a huge variable as driver habits and stop-go traffic can drop fuel economy perhaps in half.