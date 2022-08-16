BACK TO SCHOOL: Child Development Centers

Child Development Centers will begin the 2022-2023 school term on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for Pre-K Counts and Head Start students in its Venango County classrooms with 100 percent in-person learning.
Head Start — Head Start is the federal government’s preschool program for 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children from lower-income households. Head Start at CDC is a full-day, nine-month program that is intended to prepare children for a successful transition to kindergarten and elementary school. In addition to early childhood education, Head Start offers a number of other services that support each child’s health, development and family wellbeing. Each student receives a nutritional breakfast, lunch and snack each day at no cost to families. Slots are still available at the Cranberry center, as well as the Seventh Street site in Franklin and Grant Street location in Oil City. Interested families can submit an application online at www.cdcenters.org/enroll-now or by calling 814-480-9505. A family’s income must be at or below the federal poverty level — currently $27,750 for a family of four — for children to enroll in Head Start. Families who receive Food Stamps, TANF (cash assistance) or SSI also automatically qualify for this free and educational program.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 80 years old, still work full-time and have generally good health, except for adult-onset asthma. Advair 250/50 was prescribed for me over 10 years ago, and I’ve been taking it regularly each morning, thoroughly rinsing each time to prevent thrush. About five years ago, …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 — You are intelligent and intuitive, which is why you never stop seeking knowledge and discovering new truths. You are independent and at times rebellious. You value your personal freedom. This year is more lighthearted, social and fun-loving! Relax …
Q. How much am I required to tell my co-parent? My teenage daughter has confided some very private things to me and have asked me not to tell her father. I know she prefers our home and I want to keep it that way. I’m afraid if I say something, she will feel as if I have betrayed her trust, …
The Cranberry Area School District will launch the new school year for students on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Junior/Senior High School hours are from 7:35 a.m. to 2:31 p.m. Elementary School hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Families can keep abreast of school happenings on the district’s websi…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 — You are intelligent, talented and versatile. Warmhearted and friendly, you are generous. You have an excellent sense of humor and are a fine problem-solver. This year your focus is on your closest relationships. It’s time to find relationships that …
The three credit bureaus have promised to remove nearly 70% of medical debts from consumer credit reports within the next year. In addition, the Biden administration is reducing or eliminating medical debt as a factor in government lending decisions, which should make many home and business …
“If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth. For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When Christ who is your life a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 68-year-old woman in good medical/physical condition. I run three times a week and work out with weights regularly. The only medicine I take is bioidentical hormones. Recently, the side of my foot near my baby toe felt sore as if, when I walked, I was stepping on a smal…
Some parents, I have discovered, believe in the parenting slot machine theory. They hold fast to the notion that some parents are simply lucky, meaning that chance and chance alone determines whether one has easy children or difficult children. This parenting slot machine supposedly pays som…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 — You have a classy style. You are clever, charming and generous. Partnerships are important to you. You are focused and hardworking. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to assess where you have been and let go …
Many people have turned to crafts to relieve stress during the pandemic. Woodcarvers are among those who say they find a meditative quality in their work. There can be satisfaction in doing something creative and using a medium that comes from nature. And the work often results in useful and beautiful objects like spoons, knives and bowls. Finally, there are the social aspects of woodcarving. There are groups that meet on Zoom and carve together. AP writer Tracee Herbaugh tried her hand at woodcarving and came away finding a whole new way to relieve stress.