A year after a very successful season that saw the Lakeview girls basketball team fashion a 17-4 record, share the Region 4 title with Greenville and finish as the District 10 AAA runner up, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors have even higher goals for the 2021-2022 season.
Lakeview’s season ended there due to District 10 only sending its champion to the state playoffs due to the pandemic.
In its first two seasons under head coach Scott Fox, Clarion Area’s basketball program has seen plenty of success. Since the 2019 season, the Bobcats have gone 34-20, won a state playoff game in each of those seasons and claimed the District 9 Class 1A championship before making it to the PI…
After two consecutive successful seasons brought the winning tradition back to the Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys basketball program, head coach Tony McGarvey will be looking to reload this year with a roster that doesn’t feature a single senior.
After finishing last season with a winning record and earning a berth in the District 9 playoffs, Union head coach Eric Mortimer would like to see his team match that effort, or even do better, this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the schedule last year, Cranberry’s boys basketball team was limited to playing only 16 games and it was unable to find its footing, ending the season at 4-12 overall and 0-5 in the KSAC Big School Division.
The good news for the Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team this season is that five letter winners are back, including the Orioles’ top two scorers. The bad news is that there’s only two other players on the roster ... and both are freshman.
After a 4-10 season last year, the Cranberry Berries are looking to turn the page from the COVID-abbreviated season, but coach Carrie Melat, who enters her eighth season as coach, will be fielding a host of new faces for the 2021-2022 campaign.