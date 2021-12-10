PREVIEW: Rocky Grove Girls Basketball

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.