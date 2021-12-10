PREVIEW: Rocky Grove Girls Basketball

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
The good news for the Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team this season is that five letter winners are back, including the Orioles’ top two scorers. The bad news is that there’s only two other players on the roster ... and both are freshman.
“I’ve always said, ‘I’ll coach the players we have,’ and this is what we have,” said Ken Brannon, who is in his third season at his alma mater. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far. The girls are working hard and everybody has a real positive attitude.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 — You approach life with intensity and a lighthearted humor. You embody the contradiction of wanting both your freedom and your security. You are open-minded, candid and always reliable. This year has been the beginning of a new cycle for you, which…
What is “gentle parenting”? It did not take much investigation for me to conclude that it is merely a rebranding of the same old, same old parenting babble that America’s mental health establishment has been grinding out since the late 1960s.
Most of you probably have a Nativity scene that you set out during the Christmas season. It probably has the familiar cast of characters: shepherds, wise men, a few barnyard animals, Joseph, Mary and, of course, the baby Jesus. Some Nativity scenes feature an angel or two, but that’s about a…
In its first two seasons under head coach Scott Fox, Clarion Area’s basketball program has seen plenty of success. Since the 2019 season, the Bobcats have gone 34-20, won a state playoff game in each of those seasons and claimed the District 9 Class 1A championship before making it to the PI…
After two consecutive successful seasons brought the winning tradition back to the Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys basketball program, head coach Tony McGarvey will be looking to reload this year with a roster that doesn’t feature a single senior.
After finishing last season with a winning record and earning a berth in the District 9 playoffs, Union head coach Eric Mortimer would like to see his team match that effort, or even do better, this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the schedule last year, Cranberry’s boys basketball team was limited to playing only 16 games and it was unable to find its footing, ending the season at 4-12 overall and 0-5 in the KSAC Big School Division.
The good news for the Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team this season is that five letter winners are back, including the Orioles’ top two scorers. The bad news is that there’s only two other players on the roster ... and both are freshman.