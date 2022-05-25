Can a low oxalate diet improve blood pressure?

Dear Dr. Roach: My blood pressure crept up on me, and I went on medication. I had been eating what I thought was a healthy diet to keep my blood pressure in check. My nutritionist suggested to me I back off my handful of almonds daily and check my intake of other foods high in oxalates. Two weeks later, my blood pressure was normal. I stopped taking blood pressure medication, and after four years, my pressure has stayed low-to-normal. — D.
Answer: Oxalate is a plant-derived chemical present in many foods — such as almonds, but also dark leafy greens such as chard and spinach. A low oxalate diet is often recommended in people with a history of calcium oxalate stones. I could not find definitive proof that oxalates increase blood pressure in people with no history of kidney stones.
Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I planning to travel much more frequently in retirement and are very interested in educational trips and adventures. Can you recommend any groups or firms that specialize in this type of travel geared towards retirees? Love to Learn
Dear Dr. Roach: My blood pressure crept up on me, and I went on medication. I had been eating what I thought was a healthy diet to keep my blood pressure in check. My nutritionist suggested to me I back off my handful of almonds daily and check my intake of other foods high in oxalates. Two …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 — You’re pretty cool because you don’t let much bother you. You are relaxed in social situations because you are talkative and witty. Privately, you are surprisingly serious. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s …
A 5-pound tomato? Maybe most gardeners can't grow one that large, but AP gardening columnist Jessica Damiano has tips on how to grow a really big tomato. Start by selecting varieties that are genetically programmed to produce large fruit. Start seedlings early indoors. And when you move them outdoors, plant them deeply. Remove new flowers that develop at the top of the plant when older fruits near the bottom grow. That forces the plant’s energy into producing fewer but larger tomatoes. Monitor plants daily for pests and diseases. Remove suckers — the small shoots that grow at the junction of the plant’s stems and branches. Prune plants to retain only one main branch. And water, fertilize and weed regularly.
Demand for travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels just in time for travel’s hottest season — summer. National parks, Mexico and other resort destinations have surging demand, making them less-than-ideal destinations for budget-conscious travelers. Instead, deal seekers should go to places that have been slow to recover, such as Italy and Greece. Last-minute deals can be found on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars, but you risk zero availability by waiting too long to book. Meanwhile, flights should be booked now — but only if the airfare has flyer-friendly change and cancellation policies. In short: Flexibility remains key.
The annual sunflower is a pollinator-friendly plant that makes a bold, tall, cheerful statement in the garden. For some, it's also taken on new meaning this year as a symbol of embattled Ukraine, the world's leading producer of the plant. Sunflowers are grown commercially mainly for snacks and sunflower oil. They've also become popular in recent years among tourists looking for farms and fields where they can take selfies standing shoulder-deep in sunflowers. It's easy to grow sunflowers at home. Shorter varieties can even be grown in containers. Pick a sunny spot and wait until the danger of first frost has passed in your region before putting sunflowers in the ground.
Outdoor living has come a long way since throwing a blanket down for a family picnic. Advances in exterior features have made al fresco relaxation as much a part of everyday life as spending time in your kitchen or living room.
The Bird-Friendly Habitat program, promoted by Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, aims to improve and expand habitat for birds and other wildlife in backyards and other properties. One aspect of the program is the presence of native plants, including native flowers, shrubs, and trees. These make …
Bees, birds, butterflies, and other pollinators play an important role in our global ecosystem. In fact, they are essential. By transporting pollen from one plant to another, they make growing the food we eat and the beautiful garden spaces we enjoy possible. One of the easiest ways to suppo…
Warm weather means more time to relax outdoors. For those homeowners lucky enough to have entertaining spaces outside, spring and summer provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy fresh air under the sun or stars.
Warm weather and extra hours of sunlight spark flowering trees and plants to bloom anew. This is the time of year when the air is sweet with the aroma of blossoms and the familiar hum of insects can be heard all around.
So, you’ve decided this is the year you’ll add the deck of your dreams to your home. Now that you’re ready to put all hands on deck, it’s time to consider all of your options. The experts at Decks.com offer these tips to get started:
As the days grow long and the weather warms, you’re likely spending more time outdoors. Whether you’re taking a brisk walk around the neighborhood or competing in a triathlon, keep these five sunny season tips in mind:
You might think those invasive plants in your garden are harmless and well-contained. But research has shown that many invasives spread wildly elsewhere when their seeds are eaten by birds and dispersed. Invasive plants can outcompete and choke out native vegetation. They don't provide the right food for local wildlife and that disrupts the entire ecosystem. What can gardeners do? Start by avoiding plants advertised as “vigorous” or “fast-spreading,” which are marketers' code words for invasive. Next, familiarize yourself with your state’s list of locally invasive plants. The Environmental Protection Agency compiles state-by-state lists on its website. Then plant mild-mannered natives as alternatives to those bullying invasives.
Q. Mother’s Day was interesting at our house this year. I’ve been married to the kids’ dad for most of their lives. They are now 15 and 17 and were scheduled to be with us but decided to be with their mother for most of the day. This was a little weird because normally they spend more time h…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 — You have strong opinions and strong boundaries. You don’t hesitate to share your ideas. You have excellent business savvy and are sometimes firmly entrenched in your views. Good news! This year you will receive increased acknowledgement, public awar…
Dear Dr. Roach: My son was recently diagnosed with factor V Leiden. He has had heart issues since he was 12 (chest pain, irregular EKGs with no explanation and intermittent irregular heart rate). He has worn a heart monitor twice with no conclusive results and has done cardiac stress tests w…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 23, 2022 — You are a hardworking perfectionist who has excellent communication skills. Nevertheless, you are fun-loving and good-natured. You have a good sense of humor. Welcome moments of solitude this year, because this is a year of reflection for you to expl…
Dear Dr. Roach: I have a question for your column. What is the number of LDL cholesterol that would necessitate taking statins? I am an active 51-year-old female and weigh 126 pounds at 5 feet, 2 inches tall. I eat a healthy diet and avoid trans fat. My total cholesterol is 260, LDL is 173 a…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 21, 2022 — You are an excellent conversationalist because you are clever, witty and articulate. You are passionate about whatever you seek. This is an exciting year because it’s a time of change and adaptation. Expect more personal freedom. Have the courage t…
Q: Our sons are 6 and 4. When their same-age cousins come over, they all go down into our basement to play. Invariably, within 30 minutes, my youngest comes upstairs crying because his older brother is causing the cousins to gang up against him. I end up going down into the basement every ha…
Dear Dr. Roach: My problem is canker sores. I have had them occasionally in the past, but now I have one or two in my mouth constantly. This has been going on for the past year or more. I have seen my dentist, cardiologist, dermatologist and my family physician. I’ve gotten no real help exce…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 20, 2022 — You are a warm, loving person who shows strength and solidity. People turn to you for support. Sometimes you are dramatic, and in an eccentric way. (This makes you interesting.) This year you will focus on work, building and construction. You might d…