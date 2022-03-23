Dear Savvy Senior, How effective is the shingles vaccine and what is the CDC recommendation for getting it? My older brother and sister, both in their fifties, got COVID a few months back followed by shingles. Do you know if there is a connection between these viruses, and would the shingles vaccine have protected them? Scared of Shingles

Dear Scared, Great question! Many healthcare professionals across the country have been urging their older patients to get the shingles vaccine (in addition to the COVID-19 vaccinations) during the pandemic because getting COVID-19 can increase your chances of developing shingles. And the more severe case of COVID you get, the greater your risk for shingles.

0
0
0
0
0

Features

Can COVID-19 cause shingles?

Dear Savvy Senior, How effective is the shingles vaccine and what is the CDC recommendation for getting it? My older brother and sister, both in their fifties, got COVID a few months back followed by shingles. Do you know if there is a connection between these viruses, and would the shingles…

Features

Low testosterone common cause for low libido

DEAR DR. ROACH: Approximately five years ago, I was diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer. My urologist referred me for radiation therapy, to be followed by Lupron every six months for two years. The shots caused low libido and hot flashes, which exacerbated my rosacea. At the time, I…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 — You are energetic, impulsive and adventurous. You have excellent communication skills. You have a strong work ethic and strive for perfection. Stay light on your feet this year, because change is in the wind. You will experience new directions a…

Features

COVID may be the cause of changes in saliva

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old woman in good health. I tested positive for the COVID virus in December 2020 and was hospitalized but did not need a ventilator. I needed oxygen for about two weeks after release. Four or five weeks ago, I noted thicker saliva in my mouth. The liquid harde…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — You are a warrior at heart, which is why you are driven, energetic and motivated. You fight for what you believe. When enthused, you are a hard worker. This year you want to create solid foundations in your life. Simplicity will be your theme. Tak…

Features

Avoid these words when you want to problem-solve with co-parent

Q. When my children’s mother and I broke up four years ago, we made a pact that we would never go back to court. But as time went on, it got more difficult to discuss things rationally. I know I should reach out to her when we have something to discuss, but it always escalates to a fight. So…

Features

They Said It

“Great difficulties may be surmounted by patience and perseverance.”

Features

They Said It

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”

Features

Horoscopes

  • Joe Henderson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 21, 2022 — You are pleasing, charming and talented. You are a passionate person, but you are also contemplative. Although you appear lighthearted, you don’t take things lightly. This is a wonderful year to enjoy yourself and your relations with others, becaus…

Features

Surgeon to determine which patients need immediate surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 19, 2022 — You are a warm, friendly, caring, compassionate person. Nevertheless, it’s not easy for others to understand who you are. You can be mysterious. This year is the first year of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you. This means you need to be courag…

Features

Urine flow weakens in most men as they age

DEAR DR. ROACH: Should a “junior-senior male” (age 75) be concerned about increasing urination, both at night, with normal prostate-related issues, but also during the daytime? Does one have to compensate and drink more fluids? Is there a danger in not having enough fluids in the system? — A.S.

Features

Patience with young daughter's questions will pay off

Q: I’m concerned that my 3-year-old — she’s nearly 4 — daughter has some sort of language issue. For example, even though my brother’s family moved away nearly two years ago, whenever we drive by their former house my daughter will ask if they still live there. If I am wearing a yellow shirt…

Features

They Said It

“I restore myself when I’m alone. A career is born in public — talent in private.”

Popular salon and spa services
Features

Popular salon and spa services

Individuals can improve their self-esteem and confidence in many ways, including ensuring they’re well groomed. When men and women seek to pamper themselves, the local salon can be a great starting point.

Healthy ways to alleviate stress
Features

Healthy ways to alleviate stress

Stress can affect anyone at any time. Men, women and even children experience stress, which can be triggered by professional, personal and social pressures.

Features

Cause of UTIs needs to be proven by urine culture

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have chronic urinary tract infections. I am 79 and suffer from it often. I frequently go to the bathroom five to six times per night. If I’m lucky, I’ll get two or three hours of sleep. In addition, I feel sharp pains going up my vagina, and I have vaginal dryness.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 18, 2022 — You are friendly, sociable and comfortable with a wide range of people. Nevertheless, you need time alone to pull your act together. You resist routine. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of what is…

Features

Motormouth: What's wrong with the A/C?

Q: My 2017 Honda Pilot with the Touring package has 56,000 miles and is a wonderful vehicle except for the air conditioning. At various times while on long trips, the A/C blows warm air. Changing temperatures or switching on and off does not change the temp. The only hope is to turn the engi…

Features

Medication for low blood pressure not necessary

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are o…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 17, 2022 — You are self-motivated and hardworking. You are also perceptive. Many of you are spiritual. Partnerships are important to you, and you believe in trust and loyalty with loved ones. Good news! Expect kudos, praise, a promotion, an award and the ap…