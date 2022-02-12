DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had Type 2 diabetes for about three years. I take glipizide. In January, I got COVID. Since then, my blood sugars have gone from a usual of 110 to the 140s. My doctor doesn’t know if this is due to COVID. What’s your take? Do I need more than one medicine to control my sugar? — J.K.F.

ANSWER: There are many reports of diabetes worsening (or starting) after COVID infection. This can come down to several possible reasons, including being an effect of the inflammatory response on the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Can COVID start or worsen diabetes?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 — You are attracted to humanitarian causes. At heart, you are an idealist; however, you are also an eccentric. You're not afraid to think outside of the box and stand alone in your point of view. This is why you can appear aloof and detached. This year…

Kids should be given healthy dose of vitamin N ('no')

I often go looking for parenting ideas that illustrate the difference between so-called “parenting” and mere child-rearing. They abound. My latest find came in the form of a 2018 article on fatherly.com by parent coach Dr. Stacy Haynes titled “I Never Say ‘No” to My Kids.”

Learning to accept 'no' is mark of an adult

I often go looking for parenting ideas that illustrate the difference between so-called “parenting” and mere childrearing. They abound. My latest find came in the form of a 2018 article on fatherly.com by parent coach Dr. Stacy Haynes titled “I Never Say ‘No’ to My Kids.”

Do several small spleens work the same as one does?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent article about spleens. Our daughter, who is 54 years old, recently had an MRI or CT scan due to another issue and the doctors were baffled as to what they saw. It turns out that she has "polysplenia." We were all shocked, and especially since those who are …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 — You have amazing drive and energy to achieve what you want to do. You inspire others. You are courageous and risk-taking. This is an exciting year because it's the first year of a fresh, nine-year cycle. This means it will be full of new beginnings,…

They Said It

"There is only one success — to be able to spend your life in your own way."

ROAD TEST: 2022 Volvo S90
ROAD TEST: 2022 Volvo S90

Most top-of-the-line luxury sedans are two things — big and pricey — except for one big luxury sedan that’s not but is often overlooked: Volvo’s S90.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 — You have strong humanitarian instincts, which is why you want to help others and work on behalf of the needy. You are always energetic, curious and informed. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you are letting go of what …

Motormouth: Turn signal on, headlight off?

Q: I’ve noticed on a number of cars that when the front turn signal is on, the headlight on that side is off. Is that a new feature and why have the light turn off? R.S., Buffalo Grove, Illinois

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 — Although you can appear detached, you are a caring, compassionate person. You work hard and are committed to what you do. This year is favorable for you! You will get a promotion, or receive awards or recognition for your work. Not only will you b…

Tax breaks for caregiver of elderly parents

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any tax breaks that you know of for family caregivers? I help financially support my 82-year-old mother and would like to find out if I can write any of these expenses off on my taxes. — Supplemental Sam

They Said It

"You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have."

Peritoneal dialysis can be done at home safely

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 96-year-old mother has stage 5 kidney disease (GFR is 12) along with congestive heart failure. She’s not your typical 96-year-old — she is sharp as a tack, still attends church weekly and is involved with the assistance league! She is going to need to start some type of di…

They Said It

"The difficult is what takes a little time; the impossible is what takes a little longer."

Never compare feelings for children to new partner

Q. The man I am dating told me that he has walked away from relationships because he felt as if he was second to the woman’s children. During discussion he asked, “Why would you ever want to get involved with someone when you knew you were not the priority? Your partner is supposed to be fir…

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines are best for those with clot risk

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with the factor V Leiden mutation a few years ago, after having a deep vein thrombosis. Then I got COVID-19 in October 2020, but recovered with only mild symptoms. Since I have the factor V mutation, I have chosen not to get a vaccine for COVID. Unfortunately,…

Best to monitor liver enzymes when starting this MS med

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 69 years old and have multiple sclerosis, for which I have been taking Aubagio (teriflunomide) for five months. My monthly liver tests have been negative so far. I am concerned about the long-term effects of this drug on my liver. Can the drug damage the liver permanentl…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 — You are friendly and interesting, and people like to be around you. You want to expand your world, which is why you love to learn and travel. Take good care of yourself this year, because you will have to be of service to others. This year is about n…

What's wrong if Wi-Fi faster than wired internet connection

Q: I do a lot of videoconferencing on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. I can use either Wi-Fi with a download speed about 80 megabits per second or a wired internet connection that has a download speed of 240 megabits per second. On Wi-Fi I have no problems, but on a wired connection the video some…

Even after 91, your body can surprise you

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 93, in very good health, belong to a gym and take only simvastatin, some vitamins (D3, C, calcium) and Prolia. Two years ago, I began growing hair on my arms that never had any hair. They now are very hairy, and my head is mostly bald no hair growth that I would enjoy. I…

Biden joins pope, imam in calling for 'human fraternity'
AP

Biden joins pope, imam in calling for 'human fraternity'

ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden joined Pope Francis and a leading Sunni imam on Friday in calling for greater global cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other world crises on the second anniversary of a landmark Christian-Muslim peace initiative.

Horoscopes

Happy Birthday for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 — You are hardworking, determined and practical, because you like to be organized. You are also a creative problem-solver. This year will be more social for you. You will enjoy life and be grateful for what you have. You will be popular this year, and …

What is the right amount of sleep?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Up until recently, the recommended amount of sleep was seven and a half to eight hours per night. Now all of a sudden, some study says individuals getting more than six and a half or less than three are headed for dementia! What’s the consensus about sleep? — M.S.