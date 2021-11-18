Q: We have a new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E and have a question regarding remote charging stations.
We have noticed many of the charging stations located in shopping center parking lots say, “Tesla cars only.” Does this mean only Teslas can charge at these locations? I do realize most of these units were installed when only Teslas were on the road. Would charging our Mustang Mach E at the Tesla charging units cause any damage to our car? I’m sure that owners of other models of electric cars would be interested in knowing if they too could use the Tesla charging stations. D.G., Northbrook, Illinois
DEAR DR. ROACH: I belong to a garden club that meets in a local indoor hall. We have one member who has been driving herself crazy worrying about COVID-19. She wants us to meet outdoors even in the winter, because she says we can’t be sure the building is clean enough and we don’t know the s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 — You are courageous in meeting life’s challenges. You are intelligent, perceptive and imaginative. You have a penetrating insight into what makes people tick. This year you might attain a higher consciousness by spending time alone in order to expl…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I watch a lot of skin-care videos by dermatologists. Sometimes they will have a patient who has a very infected and inflamed blackhead, boil or cyst, etc. It seems like the main treatment is oral antibiotics. My question is: How come we don’t inject antibiotics into infected …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 — You are intelligent and clever. You know how to motivate others and inspire them. You have a vibrant, dynamic personality. You’re an excellent communicator. This is a year of service for you where you will focus on your responsibilities to others…
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (TNS) — Some do it for the challenge of chasing down the big game. Others do it as part of a family tradition. And others do it to enjoy being outdoors one last time before winter. Whatever the reasons, many families and friends have been, or soon will be, taking part in…
Q. My ex and I have been split up for two years. He had an affair and left. He’s living with her and seems happy, but that’s not the real issue. We have four children, all 18 and older. I know we must co-parent, but his take on things that have happened concerning the kids is so different th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently wrote that minoxidil (Rogaine) provides some benefit for hair growth. My friend broke out in hives after using it. Would you please print the pros and cons associated with Rogaine? — T.A.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 — You have two sides. You are strong, independent, intelligent and practical. However, you are also soft, sensitive, intuitive and spiritual. You are a sensual, fascinating person. This is an exciting year for you that emphasizes individual freedom. …
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval in April to a statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless deer firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Hunting is popular throughout North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that 40 percent of the population of the United States ages 16 and older participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, the most recent year for data.
Pennsylvania hunters followed up 2019-20 hunting seasons’ highest overall deer harvest in 15 years by topping it when they took an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 hunting seasons, which closed in January, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently expanded regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports about the connection between COVID-19 and deer, pointing out there’s no evidence deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 — You have a natural appreciation for beauty. You are well-liked because you are generous, warmhearted and friendly. You care about others. Personally, you are well-disciplined and hard-working — qualities that contribute to success. This is the year …
Q: I dislike Microsoft’s frequent interruptions of my work in Windows 10. How can I keep the Windows 10 news feed from continually popping up when I’m trying to write an e-mail? The news feed window covers part of the screen on the right side.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet a…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 — You are strong-willed and courageous. You are also perceptive, astute and capable of humorous irony. You are sensitive and idealistic, and you believe in fighting for what is right. This year is slower-paced. In particular, you will focus on your …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 — You are a caring, considerate person who is sharp, clever and observant. You are a natural optimist with a positive outlook on life. You have a great imagination and will push for what you want. This year you are in the first year of a nine-year cyc…