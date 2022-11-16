Cancerous tumor in salivary glands could be cured surgically

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has a tumor in the right sinus of his face, and the biopsy results show that it is cancer of the salivary glands (adenoid cystic carcinoma). The oral surgeon says it will continue to grow and cause discomfort, and wants to remove part of his jaw and teeth to do reconstructive work. All this involves several weeks in the hospital and a lot of trauma. He says radiation won’t help. My husband is distrustful and says “surgeons just want to cut.” He wants to study all the options, including chemotherapy. The tumor has “migrated” into the upper roof of his mouth and is causing ear and jaw pain, as well as loosened teeth. — K.N.
ANSWER: Salivary tumors are rare, so the best treatment for them is not as well studied as it is for cancers that are more common. Ideally, a treatment plan is decided on by a combination of specialists including radiologists, pathologists, surgeons and oncologists. (This is often done by a regular meeting of a “tumor board,” who review the data from the radiologist and pathologist, and then decide on the best treatment to recommend to the patient and family). Knowing the stage of the tumor, especially whether the cancer is in the lymph nodes or has spread elsewhere, is critical when deciding the optimum treatment.