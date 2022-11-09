DEAR DR. ROACH: I have several family members with autoimmune diseases. I read about a study from Germany where people with lupus were treated with CAR T cells, which proved effective. Will this treatment be available for other autoimmune diseases? — R.C.
ANSWER: The immune system has two major components: antibody-producing cells (B cells) and T cells. Both of these are important in fighting off infections, but T cells are particularly important in fighting off cancers.
Dear Savvy Senior, How much does a typical funeral and body burial cost today? My wife and I are interested in prearranging our funerals but would like to have a cost idea before going in so we can plan and budget appropriately. Planning Ahead
Q. I feel stupid saying, “Breaking up is hard to do,” but it is! My kids come home from their dad’s, and it seems like nothing is good enough. He has more TV channels. He has a bigger house. He has a swimming pool. I’m working as hard as I can to make things nice for the kids, but it seems e…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male. This year, I had a colonoscopy. They found some small polyps and one larger polyp. All polyps tested negative for cancer. I have had two previous colonoscopies in the past 10 years. Polyps were found in each one. My gastroenterologist said I should ha…
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently.
I read a column in the newspaper last week written by Peter Greene titled, “Culture wars are very much part of church life.” The article, which was excellent by the way, was a very succinct explanation of what has happened and what is happening in the United Methodist Church.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you please provide details on which cholesterol numbers to pay attention to? Half of my numbers are in the “good” range, and the other half are in the “bad” range. My total cholesterol is 248 mg/dL, triglycerides is 77, cholesterol/HDL ratio is 2.8, HDL is 88, LDL is 142,…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old male. A few months ago, I suddenly had the worst pain in my life, centered in the right side of my tongue, of all places. It felt like a live electrical wire was touching my tongue. It was excruciating. I had been to a dentist the week before, but only to h…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Today was a real eye-opener for me. Two days ago, I visited my doctor, who prescribed vancomycin for a digestive problem I was having. Today I got a call from my usual big-chain pharmacy telling me my prescription was ready at a cost of $685 for a 10-day supply.
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any car gadgets that can help older drivers? I drive a 12-year-old car and have arthritis in my neck, back and knees which limits my mobility making it more difficult to get in and out of the car and look over my shoulder to backup. Almost 80
