Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck. It is in great condition and has low miles. I would like to install (or have installed) one of the latest safety options — blind spot warning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck. It is in great condition and has low miles. I would like to install (or have installed) one of the latest safety options — blind spot warning.
Ray Magliozzi answers questions that are sent to him in care of King Features at 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32803. Questions also may be emailed to him by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
Dear Car Talk:
Regardless of the model year or model trim, Oldsmobile has held an appeal to Ken Quincy for as long as he can remember. Several Oldsmobile vehicles came into and out of his life.
Today is Thursday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2021. There are 99 days left in the year.
“The secret of life is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.”
Q: I have a 2014 Kia Soul with just over 37,000 miles on it. Yesterday I was backing into my drive and noticed water drops on the concrete. I looked under the car, and they were dripping from somewhere close to the back of the engine. I do not think it was brake fluid, not oil, but suspect i…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My niece died at age 65. She was initially diagnosed with Parkinsonism but in the last year of her life she was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy. She had been a very healthy person, eating well and exercising regularly. Prior to her diagnosis, I had not heard of MSA. We…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 — You are an energetic person who is friendly, witty and open-minded. People like you. You are a gentle leader of others. You will always be youthful. You are also a sensitive idealist. This year is the beginning of a fresh new cycle for you. Open …
Well, it’s back. Most people probably didn’t know it was gone.
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2021. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m.
“The mind is a flexible mirror; adjust it to see a better world.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 — You are an optimist who is fair-minded, independent and self-sufficient. You have a natural grace and elegance. You are a hardworking perfectionist capable of self-discipline. This year is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you a…
Dear Savvy Senior, I have struggled with shortness of breath for several years now. I just thought I was getting old and fat, but a friend recently told me about COPD. So, my question is could I have COPD and not know it? Huffing and Puffing
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been taking calcium supplements for many years to assist in strengthening my bones. I’m 74, weigh less than 95 pounds and stand 5 feet tall. I’m on the verge of osteoporosis, and have been getting Evenity injections for almost a year. Now I’m hearing that calcium supplem…
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2021. There are 101 days left in the year.
“It is not easy to be a pioneer — but oh, it is fascinating!”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (TNS) — As the country emerges from the pandemic, doctors say they are flooded with patients who are battling sleep disorders.
Soft tissue injuries are more common than people may realize. In fact, anyone with an undiagnosed pain in his or her body may be suffering from a soft tissue injury.
CHICAGO (AP) — Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading.
Cancer affects people from all walks of life. The National Cancer Institute estimated that, in 2020, roughly 1.9 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed and more than 606,000 people would die from the disease.
Upset stomach is not uncommon. People may experience stomach upset if a meal is too rich or has too many spicy ingredients.
A small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck may not seem like a significant part of the body, but it performs many critical functions.
Eating disorders are a significant problem across the globe.
The National Stroke Association says that stroke is one of the leading causes of death and adult disability. However, it is largely preventable.
Health experts call it “sitting disease.” It refers to when people spend more of their time behind a desk or steering wheel of a car or planted in front of a television than they do engaging in physical activity.
A balanced diet does more than provide sustenance and fuel for daily life.
Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 — You are energetic, friendly and always witty. You love mysteries and are a skilled and original communicator. You are also confident in your ability to put your own spin on things. This is an excellent year for you, because it’s a time of achievem…
Q. I have a bonus family. My husband has two kids and I have two kids. We’ve added a son three years ago. We have tried your suggestion of a family discussion to air differences, but things seem to spin out of control. What’s good ex-etiquette?
DEAR DR. ROACH: At what point in COVID-19 does a person’s do not resuscitate order become an issue? When does treatment become an “exceptional or extraordinary” effort? It would seem that organ transplants, if not coma/prolonged artificial ventilation would qualify. I have never seen anythin…
A person’s habits can have a strong impact on his or her overall health. Unhealthy habits like smoking and living a sedentary lifestyle can increase a person’s risk for various conditions and diseases.
Today is Monday, Sept. 20, the 263rd day of 2021. There are 102 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — You are a gentle, intelligent person who seeks peace and harmony in your life. You value your personal security. However, when you want to be, you are straightforward and to the point! This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Seek ways to l…
“No wise man ever wished to be younger.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why aren’t the hospitals nationwide mandating all personnel be COVID vaccinated? I am getting conflicting information. Don’t you think the first-line people treating the ill, whether it is to check a patient in to the hospital or a nurse, should have their vaccine in order to…
I recently wrote about how to reclaim your Facebook account after it’s been hacked (see tinyurl.com/4yucraay). But several readers said it’s not so easy to recover a Facebook account.
Q: My two young teens are constantly begging me to buy them clothes. It’s become highly annoying. After reading your book on teenagers, I’ve decided to stop buying them any clothing and give them each an $750 annual clothing allowance. Should I give them the whole amount at once or give it t…
For 18 months, we have been living through a pandemic and have continually been dealing with loss of some type or another. We have faced separation from loved ones, sickness, deaths and strained relationships over politics, masks or the COVID-19 vaccine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Do you think scientists will find a cure for herpes 1 and 2 soon? Can a person with herpes 1 and 2 donate blood? Can herpes be transmitted via a kiss? — K.J.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 — You have a strong, enduring energy that you apply to whatever you do. You are a caring, sympathetic person. You are optimistic, modern and cutting edge in your interests. You are also reliable, mature and responsible. This is a year of change in …
Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 19-25.
2006 Ford Freestar - 3rd row seat, new inspection, $2000 …
Seneca - Garage Sale - 238 N Main St - Fri. & Sat, Se…
TWO (2) HIGHLY QUALIFIED PARAPROFESSIONALS & CHEERLEA…
NON smoking healthy early 70s white female looking for he…
Single Female, 57 looking for female or male age 50-68 fo…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes, plums and pe…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…