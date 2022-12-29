I have a 2010 Chevy Tahoe approaching 125,000 miles. It runs great. Doesn’t even rattle.
I had it checked out and serviced at 100,000 miles. Does it need a 125,000-mile service? Thanks. — Steve, D.D.S.
RAY MAGLIOZZI answers questions that are sent to him in care of King Features at 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32803. Questions also may be emailed to him by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
The original owner of this 1964 Chrysler 300 died just two years after purchasing the four-door hardtop sedan. The second owner took possession of the Chrysler sedan in 1966 and took extremely good care of it for the next 40 years before deciding to put the 300 on the market.
I took my 2016 Genesis (bought used) in for an oil change and was informed that the end of the dip stick broke off. The mechanic said the broken off piece would sit in the sludge and would cause no problem.
No one makes the six-passenger full-size sedans Americans used to take for granted that also had room in their trunks for six peoples’ things, and — if there wasn’t enough room for that — could also pull it behind them.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 — You are serious, thoughtful, responsible and reliable. Justice and fairness are important. You are also impossibly charming. This is a slower-paced year and a time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your closest personal relationships. Concentrate o…
Q: Recently you replied to a question about an intermittent starter problem on a 2015 Honda Accord. Honda has TSB 16-002 about the issue. There is an issue with the clearance between the starter and the torque converter ring. Replacing the starter and rotating the torque converter did not wo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in June through a yearly wellness check. I had no prior symptoms or issues. The cancer was in the limited stage and did not spread to the brain, nor any other part of the body. (I am 62, exercise three times a week with weigh…
The Nissan Rogue sells pretty well. This is hard at first glance to understand. It does not look very roguish, for one. And it costs a bit more to start than rivals like the Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-5.
The Berman brothers, Len and Ben, are identical twins who share a common interest in antique automobiles. While Len is located in Cleveland and Ben is based in Washington, D.C., they both keep an eye out for antique cars to buy. In particular, they both like Buicks and even share favorite mo…
December is the season of gift giving and one of the most popular months for luxury vehicle sales.
Electric vehicles, or EVs for short, have been the hot car commodity for 2022. Their sales were up nearly 82% from 2021 and now make up 5% of the total market, according to Edmunds data. But many prospective buyers have questions and reservations about this new technology. With this in mind,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 — You’re careful, deliberate and organized in everything you do. You are also friendly and easygoing when dealing with others, which often hides your sensitive side. This year is the first year of a new cycle for you, which means you can be courage…
Dear Savvy Senior, I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this? Straining to Hear
DEAR DR. ROACH: I notice that the specialty salts I now buy, such as Himalayan or sea salt, are not iodized. Should I be concerned about getting enough iodine in my diet? — P.M.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 — You are reliable, patient and cooperative. Nevertheless, you have a playful, impish side, which is why you like to express your individuality, often in a bold way. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to le…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 78 years old. I had a hysterectomy in 1976 due to excessive vaginal bleeding, but I still have my ovaries. I have had hot flashes since undergoing menopause — they usually last three to five minutes, and I have them about every two hours around the clock (which obviously…
Q. My daughter, age 7, continually tells me that she wants to spend more time with me. I don’t want to badmouth her mother, who is adamant about following the court order, so I told my daughter that the judge has told us what to do and we must follow what the judge says. It hasn’t helped. In…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 — Although you are focused and determined, you are also playful and mischievous. You have a large personality, and others often look to you for strength and reassurance. This year you are reaping the rewards of past efforts. You will get a promotion, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old man. I have been taking olmesartan, hydrochlorothiazide and atorvastatin for many years. My issue is the bags under my eyes. They seem to get larger as I get older. Are the medications causing the bagginess? — G.Y.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 — You are loyal, reliable and considerate of others. People know they can count on you. You think things through carefully. This is a year of service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself. Take time to personalize your home to make it …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 84-year-old woman. Unfortunately, I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease this past month. (Of course, I am mightily researching now.)
Today is the day — Christmas Eve. More people will attend a house of worship today than any other day of the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 — You are magnetic and charming. You have excellent communication skills. You are also focused and determined, which allows you to overcome challenges. Your personal freedom is important this year, because you will undergo exciting changes. Make new f…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m writing to you about an elderly patient who is currently 96 years old. For the last three years, his PSA score for his prostate has hovered around 30 ng/ml. He initially received an ultrasound and was determined that the prostate looked normal, despite the high PSA score.…
The Lexus RX 350 is a very popular luxury crossover SUV — probably because it was the first luxury crossover SUV.
Should we sink $12,000 into a new engine for our 2016 Volkswagen EOS? It has 95,000 miles on it, and we really enjoy it. Or, do we unload it and buy some other cute, used convertible with unknown hidden issues?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 — Because you have personal self-discipline, you are ambitious, determined and hardworking. You are a creative conservative. This year you are putting in the work to achieve your objectives. Simplicity is the key. Take charge of your health. You hav…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there anything that I can do for pain after having shingles? I had shingles 18 months ago, and I still have pain on my right side in my breast and arm. I took gabapentin, plus two other prescriptions, and they all upset my stomach so bad that I had to quit. I have used lid…